South Africans are wining and dining earlier, survey finds
Other insights include consumers’ continuing love for restaurants and bars, and strong demand for value
A consumer behaviour study has revealed that South Africans are increasingly opting to go out earlier in the evening, aligning with a global trend highlighted in a recent webinar hosted by consumer research company CGA by NIQ.
The webinar, based on insights from a survey of 30,000 respondents, emphasised the changing patterns and preferences of consumers who frequent restaurants and bars.
“An increasing number of consumers, including those in traditionally late-night markets like Spain, are choosing to go out earlier to eat and drink,” said CGA research and insights director Charlie Mitchell. “This trend is also evident in South Africa, where early evening outings are becoming more popular.
“While this poses a challenge for the spirits category, which typically peaks in later hours, it also presents opportunities for suppliers and venues to offer ranges that fit these earlier moments and stand out from the competition.”
