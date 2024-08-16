The new range of Man Family Wines is illustrated by SA artist, Georgina Taylor
Image: Supplied

For over two decades, three celebrated winemakers and friends have been producing “everyday wine for wine geeks”. Featuring unique illustrations by SA artist Georgina Taylor, MAN’s range of new wine labels are as wonderful to behold as their wines are to savour. All of MAN’s wines are R95 a bottle and available at manwines.com

Ou Kalant Cabernet Sauvignon 2022
Ou Kalant Cabernet Sauvignon 2022

Classically structured with silky tannins, integrated oak, and a long, smooth finish.

Jan Fiskaal Merlot 2023
Jan Fiskaal Merlot 2023

Dark fruits, an earthy structure, and supple tannins converge into a stunner with hints of warm spice.

Padstal Chardonnay 2022
Padstal Chardonnay 2022

Well-balanced crisp and zesty fruit leads to a creamy, smooth mouthfeel and subtle oak flavours.

Bosstok Pinotage 2022
Bosstok Pinotage 2022

This plush, medium-bodied, and rounded red smacks of mocha, ripe plums, and coffee beans.

Skaapveld Shiraz 2023
Skaapveld Shiraz 2023

Expect blue and blackberry fruits, coupled with peppery spice and soft, integrated tannins.

Warrelwind Sauvignon Blanc 2024
Warrelwind Sauvignon Blanc 2024

Refreshing herbaceous flavours tempered by bright tropical fruit notes, making for a versatile wine.

All of MAN’s wines are R95 a bottle and available at manwines.com

