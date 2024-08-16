The new range of Man Family Wines is illustrated by SA artist, Georgina Taylor Image: Supplied
For over two decades, three celebrated winemakers and friends have been producing “everyday wine for wine geeks”. Featuring unique illustrations by SA artist Georgina Taylor, MAN’s range of new wine labels are as wonderful to behold as their wines are to savour. All of MAN’s wines are R95 a bottle and available at manwines.com
Ou Kalant Cabernet Sauvignon 2022 Image: Supplied
Ou Kalant Cabernet Sauvignon 2022
Classically structured with silky tannins, integrated oak, and a long, smooth finish.
Jan Fiskaal Merlot 2023 Image: Supplied
Jan Fiskaal Merlot 2023
Dark fruits, an earthy structure, and supple tannins converge into a stunner with hints of warm spice.
Padstal Chardonnay 2022 Image: Supplied
Padstal Chardonnay 2022
Well-balanced crisp and zesty fruit leads to a creamy, smooth mouthfeel and subtle oak flavours.
Bosstok Pinotage 2022 Image: Supplied
Bosstok Pinotage 2022
This plush, medium-bodied, and rounded red smacks of mocha, ripe plums, and coffee beans.
Skaapveld Shiraz 2023 Image: Supplied
Skaapveld Shiraz 2023
Expect blue and blackberry fruits, coupled with peppery spice and soft, integrated tannins.
Warrelwind Sauvignon Blanc 2024 Image: Supplied
Warrelwind Sauvignon Blanc 2024
Refreshing herbaceous flavours tempered by bright tropical fruit notes, making for a versatile wine.
All of MAN’s wines are R95 a bottle and available at manwines.com
