The House of Suntory: A trio of Japanese craftmanship
The quintessentially Japanese spirits to suit the discerning palate
A century ago, this house was founded with a singular vision: to craft quintessentially Japanese spirits to suit the discerning palate. It’s high design, distilled to its essence.
Hibiki Suntory Whisky
Harmonious, blossoming, and oh-so-subtle, this range celebrates an unrivalled level of blending and fine craftsmanship. Rooted in the Japanese sense of beauty, the bottle’s handcrafted label features the country’s 24 seasons as jewel-like facets. Not only is it Japan’s most highly awarded blended whisky but it also ranks among the most prestigious and honoured whiskies in the world. Priced from R2 099 a bottle at select outlets.
Roku Japanese Craft Gin
Roku, which translates to “six” in Japanese, is an ode to the exceptional flavours associated with Japan’s four vibrantly different seasons. It is crafted and expertly brought together from six unique botanicals picked at the height of their freshness, with each of these embossed on the hexagonal bottle. Available from R419 at select outlets only.
Toki Suntory Whisky
The Toki bottle’s design reflects the fusion of old and new to create a blended Japanese whisky that is both groundbreaking and timeless. Inside, however, is where the real magic resides… Suntory’s finest malt is blended with a grain-heavy counterpart, twice-distilled through column stills. The result: subtle, sweet, and spicy aromas with a hint of vanilla, oak, white pepper, and ginger. Available at select outlets from R549 per bottle.
