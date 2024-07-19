In this sublime blend of merlot, cabernet sauvignon, and malbec, expect blackcurrant and notes of cherry on the nose followed by a silky texture, fine tannin structure, and lengthy finish. Pair with braised lamb shank or a Moroccan beef stew and enjoy now, right through to 2029. Available at wadebales.co.za at R110 a bottle.
Drink Cabinet
The perfect pair: Elunda Basson Red Blend 2021(Steenberg Estate)
Blackcurrant and notes of cherry and the silky texture of this merlot blend pair well with lamb or beef stew dishes
Image: Supplied
