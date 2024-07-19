Elunda Basson Red Blend 2021
Elunda Basson Red Blend 2021
Image: Supplied

In this sublime blend of merlot, cabernet sauvignon, and malbec, expect blackcurrant and notes of cherry on the nose followed by a silky texture, fine tannin structure, and lengthy finish. Pair with braised lamb shank or a Moroccan beef stew and enjoy now, right through to 2029. Available at wadebales.co.za at R110 a bottle.

You might also like....

Stellenbosch in a bottle

The Wade Bales Regional Series Stellenbosch Cabernet Sauvignon 2020 showcases this region’s signature style
Food & Drink
2 months ago

A toast to Tokara

The Reserve Collection Chenin Blanc Straw Wine is a sensory delight with hints of orange, honey, and marmalade
Food & Drink
2 months ago

A French SA connection: La Motte Vin de Joie Rosé 2023

Inspired by the style of French rosé, it celebrates South Africa’s diverse varietal and terroir combination
Food & Drink
3 months ago
© Wanted 2024 - If you would like to reproduce this article please email us.
X