This delightful sauvignon blanc has a vibrant, refreshing character that’s ready to take a host of dishes to the next level: grilled prawns; grilled vegetables such as asparagus and zucchini; chicken; or fish tacos. The finish is crisp and invigorating, leaving you with a lasting memory of citrus and just a hint of minerality. Available at wadebales.co.za at R110 a bottle.
Drinks Cabinet
Food partner: Lukas Wentzel Sauvignon Blanc 2024(Groote Post Vineyards)
The crisp and invigorating finish of this delightful wine takes a host of dishes to the next level
Image: Supplied
