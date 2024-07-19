Lukas Wentzel Sauvignon Blanc 2024
Image: Supplied

This delightful sauvignon blanc has a vibrant, refreshing character that’s ready to take a host of dishes to the next level: grilled prawns; grilled vegetables such as asparagus and zucchini; chicken; or fish tacos. The finish is crisp and invigorating, leaving you with a lasting memory of citrus and just a hint of minerality. Available at wadebales.co.za at R110 a bottle.

