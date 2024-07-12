Espadín Vago by Joel Barriga
Espadín Vago by Joel Barriga
Image: Supplied

Deep in the mountains of southern Oaxaca, Mexico, generations of mezcaleros have been perfecting the craft of making mezcal. Their single batches, made on traditional small family farms by multi-generational producers, are only available through Mezcal Vago. Just like different grapes are used to create different wines, specific notes can be attributed to different agave types, as well as to the specific hand of the maker. In Joel Barriga’s case, stone-ground piñas (the heart of the agave plant), copper-pot stills, and natural spring water come together to create an Espadín like no other. Enjoy alongside a herbaceous salad, fresh lime ceviche, basil-pesto pasta or a fish braai. Available from select retailers at R1 550 a bottle.

