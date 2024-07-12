Tamnavulin sherry cask
Tamnavulin sherry cask
Image: Supplied

Tucked away on the edge of the River Livet, the small group of skilled, time-served craftsmen and -women at Tamnavulin Distillery began creating its signature Speyside malt over 50 years ago. Tamnavulin Sherry Cask Edition is matured in American oak barrels and enhanced by a finesse in three different sherry casks — a classic revelation from the Speyside Valley. Expect exotic flavours such as glazed nectarine and frangipane, with hints of sticky-toffee pudding. Available at select retailers from R550 a bottle. 

