Tucked away on the edge of the River Livet, the small group of skilled, time-served craftsmen and -women at Tamnavulin Distillery began creating its signature Speyside malt over 50 years ago. Tamnavulin Sherry Cask Edition is matured in American oak barrels and enhanced by a finesse in three different sherry casks — a classic revelation from the Speyside Valley. Expect exotic flavours such as glazed nectarine and frangipane, with hints of sticky-toffee pudding. Available at select retailers from R550 a bottle.
Drinks Cabinet
A classic revelation: Tamnavulin sherry cask
Expect exotic flavours such as glazed nectarine and frangipane, with hints of sticky-toffee pudding
Image: Supplied
