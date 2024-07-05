While the Encore Majestic is a medium bodied, box-pressed cigar, the Noir Majestic No 2 is a medium to full bodied rounded cigar with a maduro-coloured wrapper from Ecuador, a Nicaraguan binder and a Nicaraguan and Dominican Republic blended filler. It is said to be a variation of the original blend.
The smoking pleasure of the EP Carrillo Encore Noir and Saga Blend No 7
The cigar gods have smiled on us and sent us some recent releases
Image: cigars.co.za
The arrival of new cigars onto our shores tends to be an unsteady and erratic trickle. By new, I mean any cigar that hasn’t been stocked before in tobacconists across the country which could, therefore, include cigars that have been available in other countries for some time but not available in SA. The reality is that we aren’t a significant market globally, with cigar smoking more niche in SA. But, sometimes, the cigar gods smile upon us and send us cigars that have been released elsewhere in the past couple of months.
EP Carrillo Encore Noir
In 2018, Ernesto Perez-Carrillo’s Encore Majestic received a rating of 96 from Cigar Aficionado and was the Cigar of the Year in their annual cigar rankings. It is an all-Nicaragua cigar, in terms of wrapper, binder and filler, produced in Dominican Republic. The filler is a blend of tobaccos from the Nicaraguan areas of Esteli, Condega and Jalapa.
This year, EP Carrillo has released the Encore Noir, also a majestic with a length of 53/8” and ring gauge of 52”, that picks up from the original Encore and follows the release of the Encore Black. The Encore Edicion Unica I was released at the same time.
The joy of adding cigars to established favourites
Image: Cigar Country
Saga Blend No 7
My introduction to Saga was their Short Tales series, packaged in boxes that look like classic, old-school books. My favourite is the Tomo VI. Saga has released the Blend No 7, which comes in three vitolas, namely a 5½ by 50 Robusto, a 6¼ by 54 Perfecto and a 6½ by 58 Toro Gordo. Blend No 7 is medium bodied cigar with a Habano Brazil wrapper, Habano Dominicano binder and a blend of Dominican and what they list as Central American tobaccos.
Produced by De Los Reyes Cigars, the master blender is Augusto Reyes who is fifth-generation Reyes involved in tobacco growing and cigar making. It comes in a wood box of 20 cigars.
It is a medium-bodied cigar with subtle notes of coffee and earth. The spiciness leans towards pepper, which becomes a bit more prominent the further into the smoke one goes. I had both the Robusto and the Perfecto and enjoyed both, though the Perfecto was more my flavour.
It is the kind of smoke to start the day, whenever that is for you, that I will definitely go back to on occasion.
