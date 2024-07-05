More than reading labels with deep interest and avoiding anything with non-natural sources, I have an unnatural inclination to mainline a pack of gummy sweets in one sitting for reasons beyond actual reason. So, when that detox headache and the withdrawal hits, it hurts. This mindfulness is welcome.
Chocolate with everything
This fancy midweek at-home dessert wows guests and is an all-time treat
My friend and I have decided to do a reset of sorts where we eliminate different foods for the sake of restoring our bodies to their finest functioning. Why we decided on restrictions in winter is beyond both of us and has tested both our mettle and mental over the past 12 days, but we press on.
It’s odd that I chose to do this, because I am not a fan of diets, restriction and eliminating food groups in general. Everything in moderation is where I angle my life usually. I generally will have one slice of cake a week but not every week and I usually share the slice. I mostly eat fresh and organic produce and cooking at home is my favourite thing. There is always food at home, our mothers and aunties were not incorrect on that one adage. What’s better is that you know what goes into it.
What I do enjoy about this reset is the awareness it brings to how we eat. It actually is a practice in mindfulness more than anything else. Getting to sugar elimination day on this reset is an interesting exercise. Sugar is in so much. I remember being on conference with a colleague, who became a friend, and she told me that potato chips have sugar in them and gluten. How sneaky. Sugar hides everywhere.
Pickle delight
I’ve made it before with all the delicious additions, but I always halve the maple syrup, because I do not enjoy anything too sweet. Now I get to have a reset with dessert. A win for all.
Ingredients: Little Chocolate Pots
Method:
Remove from the fridge, grate over the remaining chocolate, sprinkle some Maldon salt over and top with a raspberry if in season and then serve.
It looks so fancy for a midweek at home dessert, but also wows guests and is such a welcome treat all the time.
