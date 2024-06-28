Introducing Luxe Noir Gin from Royal Flush. This award-winning gin is produced in Cognac, France, made from hand-selected wheat and fresh elderflowers, and distilled five times over. The result: a masterpiece in liquid motion, embodying pure sophistication. From the exquisite packaging to the unparalleled taste, every detail is a celebration of refined luxury. Available from select retailers at R299 a bottle.
Drinks Cabinet
A royal flush: luxe noir gin
The award-winning gin is produced in Cognac, France is a celebration of refined luxury
Image: Supplied
Introducing Luxe Noir Gin from Royal Flush. This award-winning gin is produced in Cognac, France, made from hand-selected wheat and fresh elderflowers, and distilled five times over. The result: a masterpiece in liquid motion, embodying pure sophistication. From the exquisite packaging to the unparalleled taste, every detail is a celebration of refined luxury. Available from select retailers at R299 a bottle.
