Mescal Espadin
Mescal Espadin
Image: Supplied

The Lost Explorer is a handcrafted mezcal made from 100% agave, cultivated in the sun-soaked Valles Centrales of Oaxaca, Mexico and distilled in small batches by Maestro Mezcalero Fortino Ramos. Traditional mezcal methods have been passed down through generations and infused into each bottle. This release, Mezcal Espadín, is double distilled, brimming with well-balanced hints of sweet apple and smoke. Available from select retailers at R1 499.99 a bottle.

You might also like....

Insólito Reposado

This additive-free tequila has a smooth palate of almond, vanilla, and some spice, leading to a clean finish
Food & Drink
1 month ago

Come to Don Papa

A smooth and delicate palate with a long-textured finish
Food & Drink
2 months ago

Ice-cold cool: Icons of Campbeltown Release No. 1 The Mermaid

The enigmatic spirit is strengthened by unpeated coastal and saline accents
Food & Drink
2 months ago
© Wanted 2024 - If you would like to reproduce this article please email us.
X