The Lost Explorer is a handcrafted mezcal made from 100% agave, cultivated in the sun-soaked Valles Centrales of Oaxaca, Mexico and distilled in small batches by Maestro Mezcalero Fortino Ramos. Traditional mezcal methods have been passed down through generations and infused into each bottle. This release, Mezcal Espadín, is double distilled, brimming with well-balanced hints of sweet apple and smoke. Available from select retailers at R1 499.99 a bottle.
Drinks Cabinet
Explore a little more: Mescal Espadín
Image: Supplied
