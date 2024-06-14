I have a friend who, since childhood, does not like mayo at all. I remember as a child the magic mixture of rice, mince curry and a dollop of Cross & Blackwell tangy mayonnaise. Mixing it all up brought ceaseless delight to my taste buds and kiddie belly. Now I balk at the idea of that ever passing my lips.
I’ve always marvelled at how things are made — from aeroplanes to simple things like tomato sauce (who decided on 36 tomatoes by the way?) and yes, mayonnaise. I love the SA palate that has all sorts of tastes. This includes mayonnaise that may have seen its origins between the Egyptians and the Romans who combined olive oil and egg as a dietary supplement and then the condiment’s name being influenced by the Port of Mahon in Minorca, Spain. The French do get the most credit for making the condiment what it is today.
So, it was up to my not-so-little SA hands to give it a go. My food processor did most of the work on a Monday night and I got it right the first time. Approach this with care so you get the consistency right. The triumphant feeling when you see it thickening is something that really should beckon you to try it. It’s made infinitely better by the smell of potatoes roasting in the oven.
I almost want to implore you try this. This will be that dish that makes you the Maria Podesta of the kitchen in your family tales.
For Food Sake
Try a new cooking skill and surprise yourself
Making mayonnaise from scratch is a worthwhile kitchen triumph
Image: 123rf.com
I love cooking, but I also don’t have faith in the full extent of my skills in the kitchen. I like to experiment, but I still have an unopened crême brulée kit in my cupboard that’s yet to be tried.
Certain things I won’t try, until I find myself opening a recipe book and enraptured by the look of a dish that is really just potatoes with mayo, but when you call it aioli, it ups the wow factor. In January of 2022, I dared myself to do it, or rather, Ottolenghi did.
I’ve always liked my food simple, but with depths of flavour. I also really like to know, see and taste all the components of whatever I’m eating. Processed food can miss me. Store bought mayo has not been a thing in my fridge for many years as an adult. Though I remember an ex-boyfriend buying it and putting it in my fridge for when he’d come to my apartment and make himself a sandwich.
Soup’s up
I have a friend who, since childhood, does not like mayo at all. I remember as a child the magic mixture of rice, mince curry and a dollop of Cross & Blackwell tangy mayonnaise. Mixing it all up brought ceaseless delight to my taste buds and kiddie belly. Now I balk at the idea of that ever passing my lips.
I’ve always marvelled at how things are made — from aeroplanes to simple things like tomato sauce (who decided on 36 tomatoes by the way?) and yes, mayonnaise. I love the SA palate that has all sorts of tastes. This includes mayonnaise that may have seen its origins between the Egyptians and the Romans who combined olive oil and egg as a dietary supplement and then the condiment’s name being influenced by the Port of Mahon in Minorca, Spain. The French do get the most credit for making the condiment what it is today.
So, it was up to my not-so-little SA hands to give it a go. My food processor did most of the work on a Monday night and I got it right the first time. Approach this with care so you get the consistency right. The triumphant feeling when you see it thickening is something that really should beckon you to try it. It’s made infinitely better by the smell of potatoes roasting in the oven.
I almost want to implore you try this. This will be that dish that makes you the Maria Podesta of the kitchen in your family tales.
Image: Tshepo Mathabathe
Ingredients: Roast potatoes served on aioli
Aïoli:
Method for Aïoli:
Potatoes:
Method for potatoes:
For serving: I used a platter, so this dish can wow the crowds, even if it’s a Monday dinner for two. Spread a generous layer of aïoli on the base of the platter. Top the potatoes, sprinkle a little more salt over and flutter the Italian parsley over. Spoon over the buttered pine nuts.
Admire and then devour.
You might also like....
Two delicious recipes to try from Dianne Bibby's new cookbook
Leftover veg eggs for a working day at home
Special addition banana bread