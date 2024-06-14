Tasty homemade mayonnaise ingredients
Tasty homemade mayonnaise ingredients
Image: 123rf.com

I love cooking, but I also don’t have faith in the full extent of my skills in the kitchen. I like to experiment, but I still have an unopened crême brulée kit in my cupboard that’s yet to be tried.

Certain things I won’t try, until I find myself opening a recipe book and enraptured by the look of a dish that is really just potatoes with mayo, but when you call it aioli, it ups the wow factor. In January of 2022, I dared myself to do it, or rather, Ottolenghi did.

I’ve always liked my food simple, but with depths of flavour. I also really like to know, see and taste all the components of whatever I’m eating. Processed food can miss me. Store bought mayo has not been a thing in my fridge for many years as an adult. Though I remember an ex-boyfriend buying it and putting it in my fridge for when he’d come to my apartment and make himself a sandwich.

I have a friend who, since childhood, does not like mayo at all. I remember as a child the magic mixture of rice, mince curry and a dollop of Cross & Blackwell tangy mayonnaise. Mixing it all up brought ceaseless delight to my taste buds and kiddie belly. Now I balk at the idea of that ever passing my lips.

I’ve always marvelled at how things are made — from aeroplanes to simple things like tomato sauce (who decided on 36 tomatoes by the way?) and yes, mayonnaise. I love the SA palate that has all sorts of tastes. This includes mayonnaise that may have seen its origins between the Egyptians and the Romans who combined olive oil and egg as a dietary supplement and then the condiment’s name being influenced by the Port of Mahon in Minorca, Spain. The French do get the most credit for making the condiment what it is today.

So, it was up to my not-so-little SA hands to give it a go. My food processor did most of the work on a Monday night and I got it right the first time. Approach this with care so you get the consistency right. The triumphant feeling when you see it thickening is something that really should beckon you to try it. It’s made infinitely better by the smell of potatoes roasting in the oven.

I almost want to implore you try this. This will be that dish that makes you the Maria Podesta of the kitchen in your family tales.

Tshepo's homemade mayo dish
Tshepo's homemade mayo dish
Image: Tshepo Mathabathe

Ingredients: Roast potatoes served on aioli

Aïoli:

  1. 2 large garlic cloves crushed
  2. 1 tsp Dijon mustard (I used an organic one)
  3. 1 large egg and 1 egg yolk
  4. 100ml olive oil
  5. 100ml sunflower oil
  6. 1 tbsp lemon juice
  7. 75g Greek yoghurt (full fat)
  8. 1 or 2 red chilli seeds removed if you do not want the heat
  9. Half a cup of rice vinegar
  10. 1 cup water
  11. ¼ cup brown sugar
  12. 1 teaspoon of salt
  13. Salt and pepper

Method for Aïoli:

  • Place the garlic, mustard, egg, egg yolk and a ¼ teaspoon of salt into the food processor and blitz for 15 seconds until combined.
  • Once combined, put the food processor on a low setting and pour both oils slowly until they combine to a thick, mayo like consistency. (You do not want to end up using all the oil, watch this step carefully.)
  • Transfer to a glass bowl, stir in the lemon juice and yoghurt (you may not use it all) until well combined.

Potatoes:

  1. 750g new baby potatoes with skin on and sliced lengthways in half
  2. 2 tbsp olive oil
  3. A handful of Italian parsley finely chopped
  4. Salt and black pepper
  5. 30g unsalted butter
  6. 20g pine nuts
  7. ½ tsp of smoked paprika (I found it at Woolworths)

 

Method for potatoes:

  • Preheat the oven to 220 °C.
  • Place the potatoes and 2 teaspoons of salt in a deepish saucepan with water to cover and boil until you can get a sharp tip of a knife through. (Should take about 15/20 minutes.)
  • Drain the potatoes and pat dry (don’t skip this step if you want ultimate crisp).
  • Place them in a glass bowl and toss them in olive oil, a teaspoon of Maldon salt and two shakes of white pepper.
  • Place them on a baking sheet lined with baking paper and pop them into the over for about 40 minutes, shaking the pan to turn the potatoes over about half way through the cook time.
  • Melt some butter on medium heat in a pan. Once melted add the pine nuts in and stir about until they’re well coated and golden, about 2/3 minutes. Remove from heat and stir through the smoked paprika.

For serving: I used a platter, so this dish can wow the crowds, even if it’s a Monday dinner for two. Spread a generous layer of aïoli on the base of the platter. Top the potatoes, sprinkle a little more salt over and flutter the Italian parsley over. Spoon over the buttered pine nuts.

Admire and then devour.

