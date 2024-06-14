Every journey tells a story, and each success — no matter how grand or modest — is a narrative of perseverance, passion and triumph. Nowhere is this narrative more evident than in the meticulous process of crafting cognac.

Cognac is a celebration of history, legacy and exquisite craftsmanship. This tradition is deeply intertwined with the legacy of Bisquit & Dubouché, which has been crafting its award-winning cognacs for more than 200 years. It’s not only about remarkable flavours of cognac, but about the unique story that each sip symbolises.

To celebrate and deepen your appreciation of this exceptional spirit, here are three facts you might not know about cognac:

1. Cognac’s history traces back to the Dutch

The history of cognac goes back to 16th-century Dutch settlers who frequented the southwest of France to acquire commodities like wood, salt and wine. Facing challenges in ensuring the wine survived the journey home, they experimented with distillation.

Initially, they distilled the wine only once in an attempt to retain its wine-like qualities. However, they discovered that double distillation produced a far more refined spirit — a distilled wine they called “brandwijn” (burnt wine).

Realising it was more economical to distil the wine before shipping, the Dutch installed the first formal distilleries in the Cognac region of France with imported copper stills from Amsterdam. This innovative approach and the accidental ageing of the spirit in casks formed the basis for the exquisite cognacs we know today.

2. True cognac can come only from the Cognac region

Cognac is located 450km from Paris, surrounded by lush hills and breathtaking views. This landscape is home to 75,000ha of vines tended by more than 4,700 dedicated winegrowers.

The region is divided into six distinct CRUs (high-quality vineyards), each distinguished by the unique characteristics of its soil and microclimate:

Borderies;

Grande Champagne;

Petite Champagne;

Fin Bois;

Bon Bois; and

Bois Ordinaires.

The region’s chalky soil, coupled with its temperate climate, provides the ideal conditions for cultivating the grape varieties used in cognac production. These grapes thrive in the terroir, developing the delicate balance of acidity and aroma essential for producing exceptional eaux-de-vie (grape spirits).