The first distillery to be built on Islay in over 124 years, Kilchoman is the only one in Scotland that distils whisky from barley grown and malted on site and remains the island’s only independent, family-run distillery. This particular single malt, Machir Bay, is aged in 90% bourbon barrels and 10% Oloroso sherry casks and bursts with flavours of citrus, vanilla, and butterscotch. Kilchoman’s stills are among the smallest in Scotland, which increases copper contact and creates unmatched balance and complexity.
Available from select retailers at R1 295 a bottle.
Drinks Cabinet
Independence in every sip: Kilchoman Machir Bay
The Scotish whisky bursts with flavours of citrus, vanilla and butterscotch
Image: Supplied
