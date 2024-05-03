It is truly breathtaking, the moment you arrive at Casa Nossa, with the grand double wooden gates opening to reveal sprawling countryside, the majestic Alqueva (the largest man-made lake in Europe) and, nestled on its shore, the whitewashed, red-roofed, Alentejo-style Casa Nossa, “the lake farmhouse”.
It’s easy to see why chef José Avillez and his wife, Sofia Ulrich, fell in love with the place. A two-hour drive from Lisbon brings you to this 65ha oasis, with centuries-old holm oaks growing amid an abundance of native plants and fruit trees, while wild boar amble through the shrubbery. Together, the couple conceptualised and built this impressive project.
The farmhouse features 10 en-suite bedrooms, various dining and living areas, a wine cellar, bar, and cinema, along with a gym, sauna, and padel court, and has all you need for the ultimate in rest and relaxation — there’s even a karaoke bar, should the mood strike.
Hot seat
The chef’s residence
Award-winning chef José Avillez has created a remarkable culinary estate in the heart of the Portuguese countryside
Image: Supplied
Gucci's queen of cocktails
Avillez and Ulrich drew inspiration from the traditional Alentejo style merged with their love for modern design when it came to designing the estate, its furnishings, finishings, and art. Everything has been considered, from crockery to bed linen. This is, after all, what Casa Nossa is all about, with the name translating to “Our House” — very fitting for a place where you feel utterly and completely at home, surrounded by comfort and luxury.
Naturally, with this being a project by Portugal’s most renowned chef — his flagship Belcanto Restaurant boasts two Michelin stars and has landed the 25th spot on The World’s 50 Best Restaurants list — food is front and centre at Casa Nossa, with each meal and every snack created by the award-winning Avillez and expertly executed by the Casa Nossa kitchen team. Expect menus featuring the chef’s signature dishes — traditional Portuguese and regional Alentejo fare and more contemporary servings that champion the beautiful produce on offer, plenty of which is grown in the vegetable gardens of the house or sourced from the surrounding area.
At Casa Nossa it’s all about generosity, with each meal coming in big, hearty portions and plated table-side. It’s the type of food that demands enjoyment to your heart’s (and stomach’s) content. Bottles from the 800-strong cellar add to the experience, with an array of exceptional Portuguese wines.
Image: Supplied
When it comes to the food, it’s difficult to know where to begin when describing the seemingly endless procession of beautiful courses and dishes. Breakfast is a feast of baked goods and breakfast pastries with all the accoutrements, fresh fruit and, of course, cured meats. This is followed by an à la carte menu featuring various egg dishes — obviously cooked to your liking.
Personally, there was something about the “egg and soldiers”, served in a stunning little egg cup, that just rang of nostalgia and family holidays. Then there are the boards of magnificent charcuterie that appear throughout the day, often accompanied by croquettes, pies, pâtés, and fresh bread. At lunch and dinner there are pans brimming with fresh seafood — think prawns served atop a rich and flavourful rice base — platters laden with locally reared pork and traditional sausages, and whole lamb cooked for hours over an open fire, the skin perfectly crisp, the meat like butter.
Image: Supplied
There are also regional classics such as the Açorda Alentejo, a soup made with leftover bread and served with a poached egg, here elevated to new heights. This is what Avillez does so well — taking components of Portuguese cooking, whether a recipe, an ingredient or a cooking style, and imparting his own unique twist to create something special. Naturally, the menu changes depending on the season and available produce, but you can be assured that every meal at Casa Nossa will be a feast of magnificent proportions.
Casa Nossa is available for exclusive rental, including all meals.
casanossajoseavillez.pt/en
