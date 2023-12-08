It’s turning into a banner year for upmarket South African restaurant brand Tang. In the latest of a series of accolades, Tang Sandton was selected as one of the Top 100 Restaurants of the World at the 2023 Luxury Lifestyle Awards.

The Top 100 list is a global showcase of the world’s best restaurants; those that combine superior service and an elevated culinary experience to create truly exceptional dining destinations across the globe.

For Nicky van der Walt — founder of Miramar Collection, which owns Tang Sandton, Tang V&A Waterfront and Mirabelle Vineyards — this newest award is valuable recognition for the dedicated teams of chefs and hospitality staff that truly define the Tang experience.

“I’m thrilled for our group executive chef Vixa Kalenga and the staff that work so hard every day,” says Van der Walt. “At Tang, we hold ourselves to exacting standards, and our loyal diners have extremely high expectations of us. This latest international award is testament to the incredible service and world-class cuisine that they deliver at Tang each and every day.”