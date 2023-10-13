This crisp sauvignon blanc features a complex nose of peach and tropical fruit aromas. These notes carry through to the palate, where a distinctive spanspek flavour leads to a refreshing lime aftertaste.
R89 per bottle.
wadebales.co.za
• From the October edition of Wanted, 2023.
