Wade Bales Sauvignon Blanc 2023.
Image: Supplied

This crisp sauvignon blanc features a complex nose of peach and tropical fruit aromas. These notes carry through to the palate, where a distinctive spanspek flavour leads to a refreshing lime aftertaste.

R89 per bottle.

wadebales.co.za

