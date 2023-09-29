In the words of author Tahir Shah, “Contemplation is a luxury, requiring time and alternatives.”
Smoking a cigar is the opportunity to contemplate, to reflect, to take time for oneself and one’s thoughts. The ritual involved in selecting the cigar you are going to smoke, cutting and then lighting before putting to your lips for the first draw can transport you to a place — whatever place you seek. We each have our little quirks — I like to take a couple of cold draws on cigar in between cutting and lighting. Just a habit I acquired along the way.
There is luxury in the act of cigar smoking. There is luxury in the cigar itself. And there is luxury in the accessories. Some, though, take luxury to another level.
ST Dupont is synonymous with luxury cigar lighters and, in 2013/14, designed what is still considered one of the most expensive lighters: the one-of-one Louis XIII Fleur de Parme, which sold for €500,000.
Works of art for a cigar enthusiast’s collection
Consider a gold, diamond, ruby and sapphire-encrusted El Septimo ashtray valued at $10m, in which to ash out a cigar
Image: Supplied
In the words of author Tahir Shah, “Contemplation is a luxury, requiring time and alternatives.”
Smoking a cigar is the opportunity to contemplate, to reflect, to take time for oneself and one’s thoughts. The ritual involved in selecting the cigar you are going to smoke, cutting and then lighting before putting to your lips for the first draw can transport you to a place — whatever place you seek. We each have our little quirks — I like to take a couple of cold draws on cigar in between cutting and lighting. Just a habit I acquired along the way.
There is luxury in the act of cigar smoking. There is luxury in the cigar itself. And there is luxury in the accessories. Some, though, take luxury to another level.
ST Dupont is synonymous with luxury cigar lighters and, in 2013/14, designed what is still considered one of the most expensive lighters: the one-of-one Louis XIII Fleur de Parme, which sold for €500,000.
The mission to find new cigars continues
It was created for Stephen Hung, a Hong Kong businessperson, and designed by designer Princess Tania de Bourbon Parme, a direct descendant of Louis XIII. It seems Hung has a thing for French kings, history and art, particularly from the Renaissance/Baroque eras.
The Fleur de Parme took six months to handcraft, with 400g of solid gold and 152 brilliant cut sapphires going into the lighter. Forty of those sapphires went into the royal crown atop the lighter, with the solid gold used to sculpt the “Fleur de Parme” details. All of this was designed around a royal blue natural lacquer base.
Image: Supplied
Dupont subsequently made limited edition replicas of the Fleur de Parme.
More recently, at the PCA 2022 Convention & International Trade Show, the primary and premium tobacco industry event, El Septimo released three tabletop dual flame lighters valued at $5.5m. Each lighter is related to a specific cigar collection, namely the Zaya Collection, the Emperor Collection — Napoleon edition — and the Sacred Arts Collection – Van Gogh edition. The lighters are encrusted with a mixture of 250 carats of precious stones, including diamonds, rubies, emeralds and sapphires. The lighters were valued at $5.5m and were said to have been sold at PCA 2022.
Topping this, at the PCA 2023 show, El Septimo introduced three ashtrays also tied to the Zaya, Emperor and Sacred Arts Collections, valued at $10m each. The solid gold ashtrays were decorated with a mixture of diamonds, rubies, and sapphires of 400 to 500 carats per ashtray.
Image: Supplied
The ashtrays, each of which is said to weigh about 8kg containing about 2kg of gold, were designed by El Septimo owner Zaya Younan’s Paris-based design company, MPA Studio de Création.
And, if you are looking for a cutter that fits in nicely with the above, look no further than Xikar’s Duelling Dragons Chasing Flaming Pearl cigar cutter, although only one was made. Handcrafted by Jacob and Co for Xikar, the design is inspired by ancient Chinese folklore with two dragons chasing a pearl, it is encrusted with 1,940 red rubies and has an 18 carat yellow gold body, 18 carat gold dragons and flames and an iridescent white pearl. It retails at $149,500 and is listed as ‘out of stock’ on Xikar’s website.
While all of these are functional, they are more works of art that would fit perfectly in a cigar enthusiast’s collection.
You might also like...
It’s all about the draw
When a good cigar turns bad
Fine blades for cigars