Founded in 1912, Telmont is a French pioneer in sustainable, organic farming practices. It insists on “the bottle and nothing but the bottle”, banning all outer packaging and gift boxes, and its bottles are made of up to 87% recycled glass. Inside the bottle you’ll find equally inspired stuff. Its Réserve Brut is the result of a marriage of three grape varieties and seven distinct years. Every component is balanced, creating a harmony of richness, fruitiness, and freshness. Marked by honey-suckle and vanilla on the nose, a palate of baked fruits, warm spices, and a long mineral finish.
From R1 199 per bottle.
Drinks Cabinet
Paying homage to Champagne Telmont
A masterpiece and French pioneer in sustainable, organic farming practices
Image: Supplied
• From the September edition of Wanted, 2023.