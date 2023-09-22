Champagne Telmont Réserve Brut.
Champagne Telmont Réserve Brut.
Image: Supplied

Founded in 1912, Telmont is a French pioneer in sustainable, organic farming practices. It insists on “the bottle and nothing but the bottle”, banning all outer packaging and gift boxes, and its bottles are made of up to 87% recycled glass. Inside the bottle you’ll find equally inspired stuff. Its Réserve Brut is the result of a marriage of three grape varieties and seven distinct years. Every component is balanced, creating a harmony of richness, fruitiness, and freshness. Marked by honey-suckle and vanilla on the nose, a palate of baked fruits, warm spices, and a long mineral finish.

From R1 199 per bottle.

You might also like...

Dom Pérignon Vintage 2013 is testament to an elegance borne of time and tradition

This French champagne is determined to honour each vintage and bring its essence to the fore
Food & Drink
4 months ago

The family jewel

If true wealth is found in contentment, look no further than Krug's latest Grande Cuvée
Food & Drink
6 months ago

Veuve Clicquot's winemaker Bruno Dagnée on the Maison's dedication to its reserve wines

We sit down with Bruno Dagnée, Veuve Clicquot's winemaker, to discuss the Maison's recent anniversary celebrations and the third edition of Veuve ...
Food & Drink
8 months ago

• From the September edition of Wanted, 2023.

© Wanted 2023 - If you would like to reproduce this article please email us.
X