Stark-Condé Monk Stone Chenin Blanc 2022.
This bush-vine beauty gets its name from a boulder on the organically grown, high-altitude vineyard block. With terraces sculpted to prevent rain erosion, the end result looks rather like a Japanese rock garden, hence the name “Monk Stone”. The complex chenin blanc’s bouquet of guava and quince is enhanced with notes of crème brûlée. Oh-so-drinkable now and also age-worthy.

R350 a bottle.

