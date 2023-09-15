This bush-vine beauty gets its name from a boulder on the organically grown, high-altitude vineyard block. With terraces sculpted to prevent rain erosion, the end result looks rather like a Japanese rock garden, hence the name “Monk Stone”. The complex chenin blanc’s bouquet of guava and quince is enhanced with notes of crème brûlée. Oh-so-drinkable now and also age-worthy.
R350 a bottle.
Drinks Cabinet
Stark-Condé chenin blanc is oh-so-drinkable now
Add this Stark-Condé Monk Stone Chenin Blanc 2022 to your drinks collection
Image: Supplied
• From the September edition of Wanted, 2023.