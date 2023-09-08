Beeslaar Pinotage 2021.
Dense, crimson red, and bursting with aromas of cranberry, raspberry, crème de cassis, and macerated cherries, this is a work of art for all the senses. Supported by notes of oak spice, tobacco leaf, and fynbos, the palate is rich, luscious, and layered. While extremely drinkable right now, a few more years will only add to its complexity and elegance.

R630 per bottle.

