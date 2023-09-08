Dense, crimson red, and bursting with aromas of cranberry, raspberry, crème de cassis, and macerated cherries, this is a work of art for all the senses. Supported by notes of oak spice, tobacco leaf, and fynbos, the palate is rich, luscious, and layered. While extremely drinkable right now, a few more years will only add to its complexity and elegance.
R630 per bottle.
Drinks Cabinet
A work of art for all the senses
While extremely drinkable right now, a few more years will only add to the Beeslaar Pinotage 2021 complexity and elegance
Image: beeslaar.co.za
Dense, crimson red, and bursting with aromas of cranberry, raspberry, crème de cassis, and macerated cherries, this is a work of art for all the senses. Supported by notes of oak spice, tobacco leaf, and fynbos, the palate is rich, luscious, and layered. While extremely drinkable right now, a few more years will only add to its complexity and elegance.
R630 per bottle.
You might also like...
An Epicurean tale: Twenty years in the making
A long-forgotten name the French Huguenots gave to what is today Simonsberg
Five niche varietals and unusual blends
• From the September edition of Wanted, 2023.