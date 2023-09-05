For a few days every spring, all of Japan stop what they’re doing and partake in a beloved national pastime: that of simply admiring the view.
In honour of the beautiful, ephemeral bloom of the country's famed cherry trees in early spring, the ancient tradition of hanami literally means “flower gazing”. It’s synonymous with days spent stretched out on picnic blankets beneath the cherry blossoms, alongside good friends, great food, and Japan’s celebratory drink of choice: awamori. With the flowers themselves lasting just a week or two, hanami is a potent reminder to live in the moment and celebrate each season.
It’s perhaps no wonder then that the maverick master distillers at Glenfiddich in Scotland — the world's most awarded single-malt whisky distiller — were inspired to create a singular sip that captures the celebratory spirit of hanami.
East meets West
A much-anticipated addition to Glenfiddich’s renowned Grand Series, Grand Yozakura is the first single-malt Scotch whisky to be finished in ex-awamori casks. Twenty-nine years in the making, this limited-edition spirit offers a sublime fusion of the finest flavours and traditions of Scotland and Japan.
All about awamori
Awamori is the oldest distilled alcoholic drink in Japan — the technique for making this spirit has reportedly not been altered in over 500 years. Made using long-grain indica rice grown on a narrow string of islands to the far south of Japan (the Okinawa prefecture), awamori has a distinct geographical identity and regional character, much like champagne or Scottish whisky.
Awamori is most often stored in clay pots with only a small proportion aged in oak casks, making these exceptionally rare. When aged in oak, however, it has a sweet and mellow flavour profile, with lingering vanilla and caramel notes.
Spring in every sip
Matured in these exceptionally rare ex-awamori casks, Grand Yozakura is a 29-year-old whisky with a finish unlike any other.
The six-month finish in awamori casks lifts the whisky's flavour to a new level, accentuating the mouthfeel and zingy herbal notes unlike anything I have ever tasted beforeGlenfiddich malt master Brian Kinsman
Notes of oak and vanilla are preceded by layers of toasted almond, creamy toffee, and silky tannins. Sporadic bursts of spice and sherbet lemons cut through the richness and perfectly complement it, alongside warming earthy tones and a distinctive herbal zing.
“We’re always looking to experiment with new finishes, so when the chance arose to acquire rare ex-awamori casks, we saw an opportunity to push the boundaries and experiment,” says Glenfiddich malt master Brian Kinsman.
“Much like whisky, awamori has a diverse range of flavours. Since embarking on this fusion, it’s been fascinating to focus on the oak and how it has been changed by contact with another spirit. The six-month finish in these casks complements the smooth Glenfiddich taste profile, elevating the finish and lifting the flavour to a new level, accentuating the mouthfeel and zingy herbal notes unlike any in the Grand Series, or anything I have ever tasted before.”
Made to last, though it won't be available for long
Heralded as the most ground-breaking expression in the Grand Series so far, Grand Yozakura is also the first limited-edition release of the series — no doubt thanks to the scarcity of the ex-awamori casks that form such a critical component.
Like the cherry blossoms that are here today and gone tomorrow, you’ll have to act fast if you want to experience this exceptionally smooth, one-of-a-kind single malt yourself — it's bound to be snapped up quickly by collectors.
Available from select retail outlets and premium establishments, Glenfiddich Grand Yozakura has a recommended retail price of R34,999.
All about Glenfiddich
You may not be familiar with the sleepy Scottish village of Dufftown (population 1,667), but you’ve no doubt heard of its most famous export. Glenfiddich is the world’s leading single-malt whisky distiller, and its most awarded too.
That’s no small feat, especially seeing how all the water used in the Speyside distillery’s production comes from just one source: the Robbie Dhu Spring.
Hand-built by one family over the summer of 1886, Glenfiddich is now over 130 years old, run by the fifth generation of the Grant-Gordon family — one of just a handful of Scottish distilleries to remain entirely family owned and operated.
Despite such humble beginnings, Glenfiddich is also the origin of the single malt. Before 1963, if drinkers were enjoying a Scotch whisky it would have been a blend that filled their glasses. Glenfiddich was the first Scottish distillery to export and market its whisky as a single malt, initially referring to the product as “Straight Malt” or “Pure Malt” to convey the message that bottles came from just one distillery and only contained malt.
This article was sponsored by Glenfiddich, the world's most awarded single-malt whisky.