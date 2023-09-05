For a few days every spring, all of Japan stop what they’re doing and partake in a beloved national pastime: that of simply admiring the view.

In honour of the beautiful, ephemeral bloom of the country's famed cherry trees in early spring, the ancient tradition of hanami literally means “flower gazing”. It’s synonymous with days spent stretched out on picnic blankets beneath the cherry blossoms, alongside good friends, great food, and Japan’s celebratory drink of choice: awamori. With the flowers themselves lasting just a week or two, hanami is a potent reminder to live in the moment and celebrate each season.

It’s perhaps no wonder then that the maverick master distillers at Glenfiddich in Scotland — the world's most awarded single-malt whisky distiller — were inspired to create a singular sip that captures the celebratory spirit of hanami.

East meets West

A much-anticipated addition to Glenfiddich’s renowned Grand Series, Grand Yozakura is the first single-malt Scotch whisky to be finished in ex-awamori casks. Twenty-nine years in the making, this limited-edition spirit offers a sublime fusion of the finest flavours and traditions of Scotland and Japan.