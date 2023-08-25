Mezcal Vago.
Deep in the mountains of southern Oaxaca, Mexico, generations of mezcaleros have been perfecting the craft of making mighty fine mezcals. Traditionally, these small, family-owned farms never exported their prized produce — until now. Each mezcalero’s style and craftsmanship are reflected in the various batches Vago releases. The less famous, smoky cousin of tequila, mezcal offers far more variety and is best served with food (not just a lick of salt and squeeze of lime).

Priced from R1 550 per bottle at select stockists.

