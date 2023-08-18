While the MON5800a could, frankly, do with a better name, it feels like it has been developed with an intimate understanding of not only how cigars should be stored but also how they burn. It is built to house 3,000 to 4,000 with Spanish cedar wood for the six shelves and inner liners. Spanish cedar wood is the go-to for cigar humidors: it keeps cigars fresh, doesn’t mould, deters tobacco beetles and, over time, allows the cigar flavours to evolve naturally.
There are two additional rows of cigar drawers where loose cigars can be packed in for further ageing. It comes in three colours — arboreal gold, dark star and carbon fibre — and has an LCD backlight and LCD touch screen.
What really sets it apart is how technology has been incorporated, starting with the “high precision PID (proportional-integral-derivative) logic algorithm to control the evaporation temperature, humidification time, cooling time, water flow rate and air velocity”. This monitors eight temperature and humidity sensors placed in different parts of the humidor cabinet and it also has multiple air ducts for greater airflow within the humidor.
Translating a cigar lounge dream into a plan
British chemist and academic author Douglas Hugh Everett said: “There are some people who live in a dream world, and there are some who face reality; and then there are those who turn one into the other.”
The one area of my life where I am unwilling to accept the present as a reality is when it comes to cigars, in particular, my own personal cigar lounge. Granted, I still need to actually acquire a house with enough space for me to be allowed to have my own corner but that hasn’t stopped me from regularly researching what would go into it.
The idea is to have a space for all my random collections — records, books, figurines — where I can chill and smoke. Part of the space is a decent sized walk-in humidor but Raching’s MON5800A precision electronic cigar humidor cabinet is forcing me to reconsider. When building a walk-in humidor, considerations include everything from the location in the room, amount of space available, sealing and ventilating to shelving, flooring, lighting and, most importantly, humidifying.
When a good cigar turns bad
The cooling system has an evaporator that is submerged in the water and access to the water filing ‘structure’ is easy.
The two features that I did not know I needed are the ammonia nano-water ion removal technology system, which draws the ammonia that cigars produce in storage, by dissolving and then “extracting”, and the “independent resting area” at the bottom, above the water filing structure. This resting area is to dehumidify cigars to 50%-55% which Raching says is “the golden temperature and humidity for smoking cigars”.
I can easily see a MON5800A, in dark star, in the corner of my “mancave’” with two leather arm chairs, a coffee table, bookshelves, a turntable with speakers and large sliding doors leading out to a patio. A place which I can retire to in the evening and on weekends to contemplate life, and things of that nature.
Now to find out costs of getting one shipped to SA, translating a dream into a plan.
