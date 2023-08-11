Olifantsberg Old Vine Chenin Blanc 2021.
Wrapped in a stylish new label, it’s still the contents of this bottle that captivate. Crafted from single-vineyard bush vines, planted way back in 1982, its elegant mouthfeel and fruit-filled acidity are matched by the kind of depth and intensity that only comes with age and experience.

R132 per bottle.

