Wrapped in a stylish new label, it’s still the contents of this bottle that captivate. Crafted from single-vineyard bush vines, planted way back in 1982, its elegant mouthfeel and fruit-filled acidity are matched by the kind of depth and intensity that only comes with age and experience.
R132 per bottle.
Drinks Cabinet
A new label, but same depth and intensity since 1982
Add this Olifantsberg Old Vine Chenin Blanc 2021 to your drink collection
Image: Supplied
• From the August edition of Wanted, 2023.