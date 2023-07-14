Vrede en Lust Napoleonsberg Cabernet Sauvignon 2019.
Vrede en Lust Napoleonsberg Cabernet Sauvignon 2019.
Image: Supplied

Napoleonsberg is the long-forgotten name the French Huguenots gave to what is today Simonsberg, in the heart of the Cape winelands. Crafted only in the best vintages, this is a small-batch wine fashioned from grapes grown on the slopes of this very mountain. It is matured in French-oak barrels for 18 months, and a light violet fragrance permeates the nose and palate, leading to a mouthful of succulent berries. Restrained and classically cabernet sauvignon, this is a plush, mature red that will continue to yield rewards for at least 15 years to come.

R700 per bottle.

 From the July edition of Wanted, 2023.

© Wanted 2023 - If you would like to reproduce this article please email us.
