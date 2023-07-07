For starters there’ll be a nod to the chef’s love for Asian cuisine with a sustainably caught tuna dish. The fish will be served sashimi style, along with a sushi rice and seaweed salad, sesame and spring onion.
Each of the courses for the evening will be enjoyed with a selection of premium wines chosen specifically for the menu from Ellerman’s veritable cellar; and of course, the sure-to-be-memorable, intimate performance by the critically acclaimed, Durban born and raised musician. The evening is sure to deliver a feast for the senses in every way.
The prestigious hotel is not often open to the public, though they hope to be able to offer the Ellerman experience to outside guests through these series of one-off, boutique, curated and exceptional events — celebrating fine food, great wines and art in all its forms.
An Intimate Evening of Entertainment with Majozi
Date: Thursday July 13 2023
Time: 5.30pm for 6.pm
Format: Three-course dinner with wine pairing
Price: R3,700 pp
For reservations email restaurant@ellerman.co.za
Ellerman House presents an intimate eve of entertainment with Majozi
Cape Town’s most prestigious address will host an evening of fine wine, seasonal cuisine and soulful live music
Image: Supplied
On July 13, acclaimed boutique hotel Ellerman House is offering both hotel-guests and members of the public alike the opportunity to attend a one-of-a-kind evening of gastronomy, fine wine and live music, as they host the award-winning singer-songwriter Majozi within their iconic Wine Gallery.
Against a backdrop of vinous-inspired art including the famed terroir wall by local artist and sculptor Angus Taylor — a map of the terroir taken from 100 local wine farms divided into regions like Stellenbosch, Paarl, Durbanville, Robertson and Franschhoek — the formidable talent will entertain guests with his much-loved music, as they indulge in a multi-course dinner.
The artist’s infectious beats, feel-good vibes and heartfelt lyrics, of which his homegrown indie-folk sound is composed, have made him a beloved member of the SA pop music scene, and the evening at Ellerman House is sure to deliver this in abundance.
Hooked on Cape Town
The intimate dinner will feature a menu created by Ellerman House head chef Kieran Whyte, paired with wines from the exalted Ellerman wine cellar — one which features about 10,000 bottles of fine SA wines.
The chef has created a menu for the evening which begins with a trio of canapes. Leaning into a dose of nostalgia, guests can look forward to the likes of a toasted cheese and tomato mousse atop a buttery brioche, an elevated prawn toast and a delicate pani puri shell filled with coronation chicken.
Image: Supplied
Each of the courses for the evening will be enjoyed with a selection of premium wines chosen specifically for the menu from Ellerman’s veritable cellar; and of course, the sure-to-be-memorable, intimate performance by the critically acclaimed, Durban born and raised musician. The evening is sure to deliver a feast for the senses in every way.
The prestigious hotel is not often open to the public, though they hope to be able to offer the Ellerman experience to outside guests through these series of one-off, boutique, curated and exceptional events — celebrating fine food, great wines and art in all its forms.
An Intimate Evening of Entertainment with Majozi
Date: Thursday July 13 2023
Time: 5.30pm for 6.pm
Format: Three-course dinner with wine pairing
Price: R3,700 pp
For reservations email restaurant@ellerman.co.za
