Vilafonté Seriously Old Dirt 2021.
Image: Supplied

For the seriously cool dad, how about some Seriously Old Dirt? A rich and complex cabernet sauvignon-driven bordeaux-style blend, this is inspired by the decades of love and patience it’s taken Vilafonté to raise its exceptional vines on the ancient African soil. It’s the result of an ideal growing season and, complemented by the skills of the Vilafonté team, its character and personality are hard to match — much like your dad.

From R265 a bottle.

