Paul John Nirvana single malt whisky.
Image: Supplied

Fresh from the Goan shores of southern India, this may give your dad an enlightening experience like no other. Beginning with a soft whiff of bourbon, fruit cake, and caramel pudding, The Nirvana’s honeycomb sweetness is balanced by salt-tinged barley and a long, richly rewarding finish.

R535 a bottle at WhiskyShop.

