They say it takes a village to raise a child. In the case of this highly anticipated regional vintage, it took almost as many collaborators. Thirteen of the region’s most acclaimed wineries teamed up to create a single distillation of their region. “The idea was essentially to create a super sauvignon,” says Durbanville Wine Valley manager Natasha de Villiers. “One that represents Durbanville’s world-class quality and world-renowned terroir.” The result is a wine that truly delivers — at once lush, vibrant, and refreshingly acidic.
R120 per bottle at select stores, wineries, and durbanvillewine.co.za
Drinks Cabinet
Add this super sauvignon to your collection
The Durbanville Sauvignon Blanc 2023 represents the region's world-class quality and world-renowned terroir
Image: Supplied
