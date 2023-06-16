Durbanville Sauvignon Blanc 2023.
Durbanville Sauvignon Blanc 2023.
Image: Supplied

They say it takes a village to raise a child. In the case of this highly anticipated regional vintage, it took almost as many collaborators. Thirteen of the region’s most acclaimed wineries teamed up to create a single distillation of their region. “The idea was essentially to create a super sauvignon,” says Durbanville Wine Valley manager Natasha de Villiers. “One that represents Durbanville’s world-class quality and world-renowned terroir.” The result is a wine that truly delivers — at once lush, vibrant, and refreshingly acidic.

R120 per bottle at select stores, wineries, and durbanvillewine.co.za

