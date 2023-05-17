Boasting unrivalled views of Johannesburg — the urban forest currently a magnificent tapestry of ochre, red and yellow — PreView Winter Bar at Four Seasons Hotel The Westcliff is set to be a must-visit dining destination when it opens on May 18.
Situated on the top floor of the hotel’s entertainment and hospitality area, the bar, with its arched floor-to-ceiling windows — displaying magnificent vistas of the city — and central, circular bar, has been updated to offer diners a warm, elegant and inviting place to relax and take in the views of Joburg’s glorious sunsets.
Accompanying these changes is a new culinary offering by The Westcliff’s head chef, Daniel Payne, who has created a tapas-inspired food menu for the space.
Exclusive | PreView Winter Bar set for launch at Four Seasons Hotel The Westcliff
PreView Winter Bar is the latest evolution of the luxury hotel’s culinary offering, perfectly geared towards winter in the City of Gold
Image: Supplied
The new menu draws from cuisines the world over and includes dishes the likes of pulled pork tacos, kung pao bao buns, foie gras de canard crème brûlée and black angus beef tartar, to name but just a few of the bites available.
The small plates designed to be ordered and shared among the table, sparking conversation and creating a sense of carefree conviviality. Dishes no doubt meant to be accompanied by Preview Winter Bar’s drinks menu — which has a focus on hot cocktails and features a Maple Rum Hot Toddy, Glühwein and a Boozy Belgian Hot Chocolate — or a glass or two of fine wine from the hotel’s wine list.
Image: Supplied
Martin Cody, GM of the Four Seasons Hotel The Westcliff, elaborates on what inspired the new outlet: “The winter bar is more than just a place to eat and drink. It is also a place to relax, socialise, and have fun. From our vantage up on the Westcliff hill we have one of the finest views over the urban forest below."
The new bar will no doubt prove to be a welcome addition to the city’s vibrant bar and restaurant scene given its magnificent views, prestigious address and the hospitality for which The Four Seasons has become known.
Hotel guests and Joburg diners are invited to experience the magic of winter at PreView Winter Bar this winter from May 18.
• For more information or reservations, please visit https://westclifflife.co.za
