Green star rising
SA chef Hylton Espey celebrates nature in all its many guises
Image: Supplied
A South African chef has received a Michelin Green Star for his nature-driven eatery in the town of Falmouth in Cornwall, England. Hylton Espey, who grew up in the seaside village of St James in the Western Cape, has always had an affinity for being in nature — whether it be surfing, exploring, hiking, or climbing. This is a passion he’s carried with him throughout his culinary career and that now firmly stands as the cornerstone of his restaurant, Culture.
An intimate, 24-seater restaurant, it is situated in a converted old warehouse, complete with original stone walls and wooden floors and ceilings. The establishment’s solitary window offers a glimpse of the historical Custom House Quay. The space with its open kitchen — designed by Espey during lockdown on his iPad — has been created to offer guests an immersive experience, one where the kitchen, manned single-handedly by the chef, forms part of the culinary journey.
The offering here is inspired by nature and tells a story over multiple courses, paying homage to local ingredients, provenance, and experiences — be it the walk to work, a trip to a farm, a sail in the bay or a seaside forage. Each course is dictated by the locally sourced produce available on the day, and changes accordingly.
It’s cooking magnificent in its simplicity, with the chef proving that the simple things we eat every day are good enough to be in a fine-dining restaurant. His less-is-more approach to creating dishes ensures that nothing is on a plate that doesn’t need to be there and everything that does make its way to the final dish is as delicious as can be. “Otherwise, what’s the point?” he asks.
In this sustainable restaurant, every detail has been considered, be it the menus printed on recycled British paper, aprons made from organic British cotton or his no-waste ethos in the kitchen. He also takes bookings in advance, which allows him to prepare the exact number of portions needed per service. All of this has garnered Espey recognition from the famed Michelin Guide.
In February this year, not even a year after opening, Culture was awarded a Michelin Green Star. This honour recognises restaurants at the forefront of the industry when it comes to sustainable practices, those that hold themselves accountable to both ethical and environmental standards and work with sustainable producers and suppliers. According to the guide, these restaurants offer dining experiences that combine culinary excellence with outstanding eco-friendly commitments.
Image: Supplied
I chat to the chef the morning of his first dinner service since winning the award. It’s instantly clear why he is the perfect candidate for the accolade. He speaks passionately of the regional produce he sources — at one point holding up a gargantuan oyster with the same excitement as when he showed me the coveted award — of his morning forages, and of his equally passionate suppliers, all united in this common vision. This is made all the more impressive by the fact that he does it all (for the most part) by himself, sending out 20 covers of his multi-course menu, while his right-hand man Bobby Metcalfe (a sous chef at a previous restaurant) runs front of house.
At Culture, he has created a magnificently measured and refined culinary experience — one where produce is the star of the show and each dish is an exciting chapter in a beautifully composed culinary tale of landscapes, fauna, and flora.
Custom House Quay,
38B Arwenack Street,
Falmouth
culturerestaurant.co.uk
• From the May edition of Wanted, 2023.