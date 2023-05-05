Matured in French oak for 24 months, this 100% cabernet sauvignon is as classy as it is complex. Made from hand-selected grapes from older, lower-yielding vines, Le Riche Reserve Cabernet Sauvignon 2019 offers aromas of blackcurrant and dark cherry with hints of pencil shavings and cedar. Its powerful entry showcases sweet, ripe black fruit balanced by full, structured tannins. No wonder it’s already received John Platter’s elusive 5 stars and 95 points from Master of Wine Tim Atkin.
R850 per bottle.
Drinks Cabinet
Make an entrance
Le Riche Reserve Cabernet Sauvignon 2019 is a fabulous wine of endless length
Image: Supplied
• From the April edition of Wanted, 2023.