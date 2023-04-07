I must admit I was skeptical when I first received the invitation to check out JoyJozi — a new restaurant and … kids play area in Dunkeld West? Colour me, well, confused.
However, as it seemed to involve chef Luke Dale Roberts and the team behind Joburg’s Greenhouse Bar and Restaurant, I decided to give it the benefit of the doubt and check it out.
So, with slight trepidation, I arrived at what from the outside at least looks very much like a children’s play area — complete with a spiral-slide snaking its way from the top floor to the ground and a window display of children’s toys. “What on earth could this be about?” I still couldn’t help but wonder.
Turns out it might be just what many a Johannesburg parent has been hoping for. A premium restaurant establishment with good food and more than enough activities, equipment, crafts and fun to keep their children out of their hair — complete with views of a gorgeous garden designed by renowned landscaper JP Watson.
The restaurant space, designed by Enrike de Villiers of Sketch, is very much the look and feel of a premium café, complete with eye-catching claddings, stylish wall finishes and stunning furnishings. Not at all what I expected from the outside and it wouldn’t look out of place as a stand-alone establishment anywhere in Joburg.
A stroke of serendipity
For the co-owner of JoyJozi, Brad Cilliers, it was exactly what he felt has been missing in the city. Being a parent himself, he was tired of sacrificing his enjoyment of a good meal for the ease of somewhere with a play area that his daughter would enjoy spending time at. So, the concept of JoyJozi came to be — a place where they could both enjoy themselves. The concept merging a high-end (but not fussy) eatery with state-of-the-art play, to create a one-of-a-kind space.
As food was of the highest priority, he enlisted the help of none-other than the award-winning Chef Luke Dale Roberts — who acts as the executive development chef on the project. The kitchen under the stewardship of Dale Roberts’ protégé, Tiisetso Sebola, offering up a menu of elevated everyday meals, designed for easy, enjoyable eating.
“This menu takes us back to the basics in the best possible way. There needs to be enough simplicity to appeal to a child, with enough complexity to know it’s extraordinary.” says Dale Roberts, “It’s a perfect balance; creating opportunities for families to connect while children learn the most important skill of all — how to play!”
Begin with a selection of tapas style starters, be it the five spice calamari, crispy tofu filled rice paper rolls with a decadent satay sauce or a simple Caeser — which is also available as a side.
Moving onto mains and you may recognise those scrumptious Wagyu burgers from The Test Kitchen Fledglings, recommended with a side of cheesy and chilli coated loaded fries. Otherwise opt for the flavourful Adobo chicken or a Dale Roberts’ signature, fillet with Café au Lait sauce.
Alternatively, the wood-fired pizza ovens are at the ready. A 48-hour sourdough is used to create delicious Napolitan-style pizzas with toppings ranging from traditional to creative — think the likes of slow braised lamb and a courgette pesto with generous dollops of melting fior di latte.
Onto desserts, the chocolate tart topped with marmalade and served with vanilla bean ice cream isn’t to be missed or let your inner child delight in the likes of waffles with ice cream or some seriously over-the-top gourmet milkshakes. The gin-and-tonic and cocktail menu are suitably acceptable choices too, though.
As parents are indulging in fine fare, the children will no doubt be kept entertained by the plethora of things to see and do. The state-of-the-art play component masterminded by PlayOn founder and free-play fanatic, Colin Levin.
On offer outdoors is an action court, tree house, mini splash park, a dedicated space for toddlers adjacent to the JoyJozi vegetable garden, and an open-air theatre — which will see performances staged by the National Children’s Theatre.
The entire second story of the house is a spacious indoor play centre full of mazes, slides and games as well as a vintage-style arcade and media room. In addition, there’s a crafts room for the creative children, and for book lovers, a well-stocked reading room curated by therapist Tammy Gordon.
Before I leave, I take a turn down that spiral slide I saw upon arrival — after all, it seems I may have been too quick to judge on this one. JoyJozi as it turns out is sure to be a whole lot of fun for all who visit, be it the children in the play area or carefree parents enjoying a great meal beneath the Joburg sun in a beautiful garden, knowing their children are having a great time.
JoyJozi opens on April 13
51 Eastwood Road, Dunkeld, Johannesburg
For more information check out JoyJozi on Instagram www.instagram.com/joyjozi
