FOR FOOD SAKE
Easter fish dish may have you in a pickle
Preparations for this nostalgia-infused delight have to start days in advance for the flavours to seep through
Image: 123rf.com
It’s Tuesday of Holy Week, an important week in the Christian calendar), three days before Good Friday and I know many of my family kitchens are in a frenzy now. My cousin Aanda has sent a photo: her dish is done, wrapped and ready to steep. “Let the flavour meng (Afrikaans for “mix”)”, as we say in my family.
Said cousin had messaged me a little frantically two weeks ago asking, what is the last day she can possibly make this dish for it to deliver maximum flavour, instead of a lacklustre disappointment of yellow onions and fish. I said Sunday would be great, but Tuesday at the absolute latest. So here we sit, racing against the clock to get our Pyrex dishes filled with the goods before the clock strikes 12 and it is, well, Wednesday.
The dish in focus is the famed pickled fish. Well, famous around Easter especially, as a traditional dish served in some communities across SA, namely coloured, Cape Malay, and often adjacent communities. Its origins are in the Cape Malay community, and even though it has been eaten throughout the year, it has become synonymous with Easter as people moved and the tradition spread.
Recipe | Clay pot rice
Due to insufficient access to refrigeration for fishing families of the time excess fish had to be preserved in some way and thus this delicacy was born. It has come to be enjoyed many decades later and evolved into being associated with an Easter tradition. So many great meals are born of necessity.
Pickled fish is super nostalgic for me, my family and friends. I love Easter, more than Christmas. Actually I do not like Christmas (insert “Bah, humbug” here). Easter is full of light and joy and I get involved in setting up Easter egg hunts for the children I am blessed to have in my life on Easter Sunday.
Much anticipation
Now, however, I’m taken back to days in the Eastern Cape where my mother has put the frozen hake portions, individually wrapped in blue plastic (we have so much to answer for to the environment), ready to be battered and fried, as the preparations begin for Good Friday. As a child, the sheer volume of onions required for this dish used to put me off, until as a teen I realised that I relish the taste of onions.
There is so much anticipation layered in this dish. It signified the ever-shortening wait before cousins would arrive at our house for Easter, and the kitchen would grow ever fuller and louder as more members arrived before the weekend. An image of my gran smoking her nightly cigarette outside the kitchen door while chatting to everyone inside, and sleepy children in pyjamas and gowns, sipping rooibos tea with lots of milk and eating buttered hot cross buns, up past bedtime taking all of this in.
Then one large, glass Pyrex would be filled with the layers of onions, fish, bay leaves and peppercorns, covered and placed in the fridge to work its magic over the next few days.
Good Friday was D-Day! My mother always looked so calm in the face of such impending judgment. What if the flavours did not seep all the way through? Not once has her flavour profile failed. Waiting until after the 3pm mass to tuck in was always the hardest part, coupled with the sudden, insatiable craving for red meat, since none was being served on Good Friday.
Contentious perhaps, but I like pickled fish slightly cooler than room temp to cold, not from the fridge. My cousins in Cape Town like to eat it with hot cross buns, my sister layered over buttered bread.
Whichever way you like it, this dish has so much history buried within its simple, delicious layers.
And if yours is not in the fridge now, you may find yourself in a little pickle come Friday.
