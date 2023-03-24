Stark-Condé’s Monk Stone Chenin Blanc 2021 is a complex beauty, matured in a combination of handmade clay amphorae and neutral French-oak barrels. Its bouquet of guava and quince is enhanced with notes of crème brûlée and a pleasingly persistent minerality. As age-worthy as any precious gem, Monk Stone gets its name from the large boulder that punctuates the organically grown, high-altitude vineyard block at Stark-Condé.
Retails from R350 a bottle.
Drinks Cabinet
Heir to the rock
Stark-Condé’s Monk Stone Chenin Blanc is as age-worthy as any precious gem
Image: Supplied
• From the March edition of Wanted, 2023.