The dynamic team behind Our Local, chef Shayne Schutte and creative director Michael Carter, have opened the doors to their new eatery and bar — and it’s absolutely gorgeous!
Cape Town’s bustling Kloof Street is where you’ll find what is sure to be one of the hottest new openings of the season — Club Kloof — an all-day Italian-ish eatery. Located within a fully restored heritage building, the restaurant comprises three distinct spaces, allowing people to gravitate towards what suits them on any particular day.
Whether it be a table on the front stoep for a morning espresso and pastry, or lunch in the afternoon sun, or a more indulgent meal in the main dining room — complete with upholstered seating and crisp white tablecloths — or a pre-dinner aperitivo from the hidden bar in the back courtyard, whichever area takes your fancy you can be assured of top-notch fresh, flavourful dishes and more than a fair share of grand design.
The cuisine here pinned as ‘Italian-ish’, draws inspiration from the Italian food scene, its diversity from region to region, and how Italian food is eaten and enjoyed in and out of Italy- while staying true to chef Shayne’s skill for unique and exciting flavour combinations.
First taste | Club Kloof
The latest addition to the eclectic and eccentric Kloof Street neighbourhood is an oh-so stylish Italian-ish restaurant and bar
The dynamic team behind Our Local, chef Shayne Schutte and creative director Michael Carter, have opened the doors to their new eatery and bar — and it’s absolutely gorgeous!
Cape Town’s bustling Kloof Street is where you’ll find what is sure to be one of the hottest new openings of the season — Club Kloof — an all-day Italian-ish eatery. Located within a fully restored heritage building, the restaurant comprises three distinct spaces, allowing people to gravitate towards what suits them on any particular day.
Whether it be a table on the front stoep for a morning espresso and pastry, or lunch in the afternoon sun, or a more indulgent meal in the main dining room — complete with upholstered seating and crisp white tablecloths — or a pre-dinner aperitivo from the hidden bar in the back courtyard, whichever area takes your fancy you can be assured of top-notch fresh, flavourful dishes and more than a fair share of grand design.
The cuisine here pinned as ‘Italian-ish’, draws inspiration from the Italian food scene, its diversity from region to region, and how Italian food is eaten and enjoyed in and out of Italy- while staying true to chef Shayne’s skill for unique and exciting flavour combinations.
Tashas Cafe brings a Moroccan flair to Pretoria
The menu encourages diners to curate their own dining experience — rather than committing to just a single dish. Expect the likes of pizzettes with a host of toppings including asparagus, lemon ricotta and mint, or a confit garlic, bianco base with marinated tomato and bocconcini.
Accompany your choice with a fresh salad, be it one of wood-fired beets and baby carrots with a whipped feta and tomato dressing, or the simple beauty of baby gem paired with Parmesan and mint with a citrus dressing.
There’s also the plates of fillet and prawns, Club Kloof’s take on cannelloni with grilled zucchini-wrapped feta and even some good old-fashioned meatballs if you’re in the mood for a classic. While dessert may call for the Maritozzo — a bun filled with mascarpone and sprinkled with pistachio praline.
Image: Supplied
Image: Supplied
At Club Kloof, their bread and pizza bases are something they take very seriously. As such they’ve recruited the help of Motherdough and their 103-year old starter, Alfonsina, a wild yeast culture started in the spring of 1919 in Italy — to perfect their sourdough recipes and processes in the Club’s small bakery.
Club Kloof drinks offering runs the gambit with everything from easy-drinking spritzers to slow-sipping martinis and beer on tap. While the wine list runs around 30 bottles long. There’s sure to be something for everyone.
From the beginning they knew that design was always going to be bold, and that they’ve delivered on. The team travelled to London to see how Italian food was interpreted outside of Italy, and it was there where they fell in love with the strong use of colour in interiors.
David Hicks’ famous use of bold colour and mixing of antique and modern furnishings ultimately inspired the design direction.
From there they brought in Tiziana Giardini — who grew up in Milan and is the go-to paint expert — to work with Carter on the interior spaces. Likewise fellow creative director Ilana Swanepoel was brought in to help springboard ideas and curate the space.
Image: Supplied
“Almost too much time was spent together staring at different colours on walls, layered in different ways and techniques until we finally all agreed — we’re going red-ish,” explains Carter. “From there, we added multiple mirrors to bounce the designs around the space. Threw in some neon lighting to illuminate the original pressed ceilings, white tablecloths for a classic feel, and the interior was done.”
The boldness of the interior is a striking and stark contrast to the exterior of the heritage building’s white façade, while the back courtyard offers further contrast with a burst of yellow inspired by hidden streets found within Italian seaside towns.
Each space is conceptualised and created to ensure that every moment enjoyed at Club Kloof is unique, memorable and steeped in style.
Club Kloof
84 Kloof Street
Tuesday to Sunday 8am — late
For reservations: contact@clubkloof.com
072 415 3752
You might also like...
First Taste | Ramenhead
Review | Wine, dine & stay at Jordan Wine Estate
A First Taste | Farro at Gabrielskloof