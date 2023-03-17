On to the food, group head chef Warren Murley spent time in Italy learning how to make the sourdough pizza bases, researching the techniques and flavours of Naples as he did so. Though even here, they don’t tend to get too caught up in the traditional aspect and there’s no intention of getting too serious.
“It’s such a fun space, it’s not traditional. It’s very much the more red sauce, more mozzarella type of pizza joint. The idea is to be everybody’s everyday pizza and pasta stop,” says co-owner Gaz Hollywood.
Looking at the menu, you can see this has been taken to heart, there’s bound to be something for everyone.
Those visiting for breakfast can indulge in the likes of tiramisu oats, “My Cousin Benny” — a benedict twist served on pizza bread, or a breakfast plate of spicy chicken livers, in addition to a host of familiar breakfast options.
Fugazzi: Rosebank’s new red sauce joint
The new all-day eatery brings a taste of New York-Italian dining to Joburg
Image: Supplied
Colada Club, the team behind Proud Mary and MamaSamba, are at it again, this time bringing a dash of New York-Italian flair to the popular Rosebank Zone precinct.
Called Fugazzi, the new eatery (which opened its doors this week), is inspired by the retro-cool Italian diners in New York of the late 1980s and early 1990s.
The name a derivation of the slang term “Fugazi/Fugazy” initially used by Italian communities in New York and New Jersey before becoming popularised by the movie Donnie Brasco in the 1990s — is used to refer to something as fake or messed-up.
At Fugazzi, the word is playfully used to encapsulate their crazy take on their New York-style Italian offering while nodding to their retro-chic look-and-feel. The space designed by Enrike de Villiers of Sketch, is decked out with pinstripe terrazzo flooring, red leatherette booth seating and vintage-inspired posters. It’s a fun, playful and seriously Instagram-worthy space.
For lunch or dinner begin with a selection of antipasto, which includes Italian eatery classics such as zucchini fries, malfatti and the New York twist of “hot wingzz” — dressed in a sweet and spicy honey ketchup, served with a Gorgonzola dip.
On to the pizza and pasta, the former offering up everything from the simple casa margherita (house margherita) to the more adventurous likes of the “Bada Bing” (a Napoli base with mozzarella, salami, salciccia, cotto ham, pepperonata, peppadew, chilli oil, and basil) and the “Donnie Brasco” (a Napoli base, mozzarella, braised lamb, red onion, roasted aubergine, chilli feta and gremolata) among other offerings. While the pasta offering includes spaghetti carbonara, fusilli alla vodka salmone and the “Porchettaboutit” — a creamy baked mac and cheese zhuzhed up with sweet honey-mustard pork belly bits.
End off the meal with a cannoli, tiramisu or one of their “Sundaezz” — available with either banana split or choc berry accoutrements.
Naturally, the Colada Club has an impressive drink offering too. Whether you’re looking for a coffee, smoothie or freshly squeezed juice for breakfast, a pre-dinner aperitif off their Spritzer and Negroni menu, or a glass of vino off their well-curated wine list, there’s sure to be something to meet all fancies.
Fugazzi is all set to be another fantastic addition to Rosebank’s bustling scene. What are you waiting for, head on over!
Fugazzi is open 7am-11pm, seven days a week
The Zone @ Rosebank
