I wanted to try this chicken dish based on the name alone. Yes, I’m the type who buys wine-based books, chooses nail-polish colours based on the magazine cover, label or punny name, and this was no different. This is a francophone dish, so it was named in French: Poulet DG (Chicken for the Director-General). Nothing says “try me” like that.
This discovery was made on the Instagram page of the lovely Mrs O; @everyday.elan is her handle. She is mighty fab and a huge fan of the tulip-shaped glass for Champagne. She’s also really great in the kitchen and often cooks up a storm. I was mindlessly scrolling through Instagram for the umpteenth time when I came across her making the dish of an evening.
I’ve been particularly paired down in my hours spent in the kitchen so far this year, partly due to the dreaded L-word (thanks, Eskom) and also, well, work, life, blah. I’d also been unwell and my darling friend had brought me two plantains, which I was not about to waste, especially in a plantain shortage. Those who know, know. These plantains had come in, at an astronomical price, from South America. They were not ripening as expected, so when the recipe called for semi-ripe plantains being best, I said, “let’s do it.”
Poulet DG, or Chicken for the Director-General, has francophone roots
It also seemed a handy clear-out-the-fridge recipe. The origins of this dish are largely linked to Cameroon, but when I sent a pic of my dinner to my dear friend from the Republic of Congo, he said “Oh are you cooking from Côte D’Ivoire tonight”; hence me saying it has francophone roots. The name apparently stems from it being made for distinguished guests and judging by its many yummy ingredients, it is rather lavish.
I barely make any West African food — correction, this was my first attempt, because frying plantain does not count as cooking. I cannot explain how delicious this dish is. The beautiful man I served it to for dinner slapped his thighs, raised his arms, savoured and exclaimed. I sat quietly savouring the texture and the flavour, astonished that something could really be so delicious and simple to make. My friend was directing the chicken into his mouth in a generally enthusiastic way. He asked me what went into the chicken, what spices; I was in a Spanish inqui-chicken of sorts.
On an almost-autumn evening, when you’re sharing resources between who has lights and water — because we don’t often have these at the same time in SA any more — I was lucky enough to boast both for a few hours before 8pm and could share a meal with a friend, before lights out hit and a storm of biblical proportions followed. We were warm and we were fed, and super grateful that I’d stumbled upon this inspiration, which made me forget that I did not even like chicken. I have been converted, by myself.
I had no idea what green sauce is and the green spice mentioned in the recipe, and I may have made my own vegetable broth instead of the Maggi stock cube, so you can say I took guidance from Mrs O, but I made up my own ingredients where I was not sure and, well, this dish is a sensation. Please try it.
