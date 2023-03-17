Chicken for the Director-General.
Chicken for the Director-General.
Image: Supplied

I wanted to try this chicken dish based on the name alone. Yes, I’m the type who buys wine-based books, chooses nail-polish colours based on the magazine cover, label or punny name, and this was no different. This is a francophone dish, so it was named in French: Poulet DG (Chicken for the Director-General). Nothing says “try me” like that.

This discovery was made on the Instagram page of the lovely Mrs O; @everyday.elan is her handle. She is mighty fab and a huge fan of the tulip-shaped glass for Champagne. She’s also really great in the kitchen and often cooks up a storm. I was mindlessly scrolling through Instagram for the umpteenth time when I came across her making the dish of an evening.

I’ve been particularly paired down in my hours spent in the kitchen so far this year, partly due to the dreaded L-word (thanks, Eskom) and also, well, work, life, blah. I’d also been unwell and my darling friend had brought me two plantains, which I was not about to waste, especially in a plantain shortage. Those who know, know. These plantains had come in, at an astronomical price, from South America. They were not ripening as expected, so when the recipe called for semi-ripe plantains being best, I said, “let’s do it.”

Recipe | Slow roasted lamb shoulder with anchovy and garlic

As the year winds down, take the time to slow roast some lamb with anchovy, garlic, lemon and cumin
Food & Drink
4 months ago

It also seemed a handy clear-out-the-fridge recipe. The origins of this dish are largely linked to Cameroon, but when I sent a pic of my dinner to my dear friend from the Republic of Congo, he said “Oh are you cooking from Côte D’Ivoire tonight”; hence me saying it has francophone roots. The name apparently stems from it being made for distinguished guests and judging by its many yummy ingredients, it is rather lavish.

I barely make any West African food — correction, this was my first attempt, because frying plantain does not count as cooking. I cannot explain how delicious this dish is. The beautiful man I served it to for dinner slapped his thighs, raised his arms, savoured and exclaimed. I sat quietly savouring the texture and the flavour, astonished that something could really be so delicious and simple to make. My friend was directing the chicken into his mouth in a generally enthusiastic way. He asked me what went into the chicken, what spices; I was in a Spanish inqui-chicken of sorts.

Image: Supplied

On an almost-autumn evening, when you’re sharing resources between who has lights and water — because we don’t often have these at the same time in SA any more — I was lucky enough to boast both for a few hours before 8pm and could share a meal with a friend, before lights out hit and a storm of biblical proportions followed. We were warm and we were fed, and super grateful that I’d stumbled upon this inspiration, which made me forget that I did not even like chicken. I have been converted, by myself.

I had no idea what green sauce is and the green spice mentioned in the recipe, and I may have made my own vegetable broth instead of the Maggi stock cube, so you can say I took guidance from Mrs O, but I made up my own ingredients where I was not sure and, well, this dish is a sensation. Please try it.

Ingredients:

  1. 1 x whole chicken cut up into pieces (I used organic chicken)
  2. 5 x Roma/jam tomatoes (peeled and blended)
  3. 1 x celery stick (blended into a paste)
  4. 1 x red paprika (blended with the tomatoes)
  5. 1 x scotch bonnet pepper (also blended with the tomatoes — be careful when handling)
  6. 1 x medium red onion (blended into a thickish paste with the celery)
  7. 8 x garlic gloves, finely chopped
  8. 1 x yellow bell pepper
  9. ½ x red bell pepper
  10. 3 x large carrots (peeled and chopped into smallish chunks)
  11. 2 x semi-ripe plantains
  12. 1 cup of green beans
  13. ½ cup sunflower oil for frying the plantains
  14. 3 x tablespoons of avocado oil for making tomato sauce
  15. 1 teaspoon cumin
  16. 1 teaspoon turmeric
  17. small pinch of nutmeg (be careful this can be overpowering really quickly)
  18. ½ teaspoon of garam masala
  19. ½ teaspoon of all spice
  20. 1 good handful of Italian parsley
  21. 5 sprigs of thyme
  22. 1 x red chilli
  23. ½ cup of vegetable stock
  24. 1 teaspoon of apple-cider vinegar
  25. 1 teaspoon of dark muscovado sugar 

Method:

  1. Blend the 4 cloves of garlic, parsley, thyme, red chilli, ½ tsp of cumin, ½ tsp of turmeric with a tbsp of olive oil, a splash of apple-cider vinegar, salt and white pepper.
  2. Marinade the chicken in this sauce overnight, so the flavours really seep in (don’t ignore this step, it takes the flavour to the next level).
  3. On cooking day, place the chicken in an ovenproof dish, marinade and all.
  4. Preheat the oven to 200°C.
  5. Grill the chicken in the oven for about 45 minutes, check to make sure it doesn’t burn.
  6. Heat the remaining spices in a dry pan on medium heat for a minute, be careful not to burn them.
  7. Pour the avocado oil into the pan, followed by the onion mix and let it get a little colour.
  8. Splash a little apple cider vinegar into the pan and stir through the onion mix.
  9. Add the carrots into the pan and stir through for 2 minutes.
  10. Add the peppers.
  11. Add the tomato mix and let that heat through with the onions and develop.
  12. Sprinkle the muscovado sugar and stir well.
  13. Pour the vegetable broth into the sauce.
  14. Bring the sauce to a rolling boil, then lower, cover and simmer for 20 minutes.
  15. Fry the plantains in sunflower oil, place on paper towel to drain excess oil and then set aside.
  16. Take the chicken out the oven and transfer it and the sauce into a large pot, including the oil and drippings from the roast chicken dish, and stir through the sauce.
  17. Add the plantains and mix gently.
  18. Put on low heat and allow to simmer for about 30 minutes.
  19. 10 minutes before serving, stir the green beans and allow to cook, while doing a last seasoning check, adding salt and pepper if necessary.
  20. Serve in a bowl, over some jasmine rice.
  21. Enjoy the grunts and moans of delight.

