Made from a blend of shiraz and grenache, this is the ideal pick for outside lunches, braais, and picnics, with a fresh, fruity aftertaste that lingers like dew in the early morning. Serve chilled with all your favourite summer food. Retails at R130 (at cellar door).
Vergelegen Florence Rosé 2022
Notes of freshly picked red berries rise to the surface in this rose-gold liquid, paying homage to the last long days of summer
Image: Supplied
Made from a blend of shiraz and grenache, this is the ideal pick for outside lunches, braais, and picnics, with a fresh, fruity aftertaste that lingers like dew in the early morning. Serve chilled with all your favourite summer food. Retails at R130 (at cellar door).
You might also like...
Five niche varietals and unusual blends
Review | How’s Your Oni?
Zero alcohol is the opposite of zero fun at these cutting-edge bars
In search of the perfect cigar pairing