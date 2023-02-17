Vergelegen Florence Rosé 2022.
Vergelegen Florence Rosé 2022.
Image: Supplied

Made from a blend of shiraz and grenache, this is the ideal pick for outside lunches, braais, and picnics, with a fresh, fruity aftertaste that lingers like dew in the early morning. Serve chilled with all your favourite summer food. Retails at R130 (at cellar door).

