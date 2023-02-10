Bedecked and bejewelled in vibrant hues of emerald and ivory, along with natural wood, touches of gold and of course tashas signature wall screeding, the cafe boasts a host of objets and details, transforming the space into a relaxing oasis in the midst of the bustling neighbourhood precinct.
Tashas Cafe brings a Moroccan flair to Pretoria
The trendy eatery has opened their latest store within the Lynnwood Bridge centre
Image: Supplied
Inspired by the grand Le Jardin Secret in Marrakesh, The Tashas Group’s new Pretoria cafe is a vision in green and gold, tucked away within an unassuming Pretoria centre.
The cafe, which opened its doors late last year, has been designed and styled by Nicky Greig (head stylist for Tashas Group) and sees a number of collaborations, elements and expressions from local designers and artists come to life, along the theme of Le Jardin Secret — the famed botanical garden.
Image: Supplied
Bedecked and bejewelled in vibrant hues of emerald and ivory, along with natural wood, touches of gold and of course tashas signature wall screeding, the cafe boasts a host of objets and details, transforming the space into a relaxing oasis in the midst of the bustling neighbourhood precinct.
Terracotta pots brimming with greenery and ceramics sourced from Morocco create an eclectic and interesting environment, there’s something to see wherever your eye may rest.
This extends upwards where the central roof display — an instantly recognisable piece of all tashas store design — features a delicate hand-cut glass installation by artist Elonah O’Neil. The opaque glass interspersed with pieces in neutral tones and gold reflects the light from outside and brings a sense of gentle movement into the space.
On to the food. The menu features all the classics and favourites of the usual tashas cafe menu, in addition to their signature ‘Inspired by” menu — an offering unique to each store which draws inspiration from a certain city, place or region.
Image: Supplied
Image: Supplied
As with the design, here the menu is influenced by the bold flavours and vibrant spices of Morocco, where they are used to create light and bright dishes, bursting with flavour.
There are the all-day breakfasts which includes the likes of a Greek yoghurt and coconut panna cotta served with caramelised banana, peanut butter maple yoghurt, and a crunchy nut and seed brittle; as well as the utterly indulgent cheesy flatbread topped with a fried egg, streaky bacon, spring onion and a tangy lemon sauce.
Image: Supplied
Lunches include burrata panzanella salad with a red wine vinaigrette or lamb rigatoni — slow roasted pulled lamb served with a lamb jus, fior di latte, basil pesto, roasted cherry tomatoes and finished parsley. Those in the mood for something heartier should brave the Lynnwood Burger — a double cheeseburger, with a Moroccan-inspired homemade spice rub and a spiced garlic aioli (served with fries).
Marking the group’s 15th tashas store (16 including Le Parc by tashas), tashas at Lynnwood Bridge is yet another exceptional addition to the group’s portfolio. One which, since being wholly reacquired, has only continued growing from strength to strength with each new development.
