If you’re someone who enjoys feasting with your eyes, then a banquet awaits at Chunky Chau. Described as a “Pan Asian fusion dining experience,” it’s a delightful addition to the ever-expanding restaurant scene in Rosebank.
Located in The Firs, the setting is nothing if not bold. Relaxed seating outside gives way to rich velvet fabric which hangs in drapes from the ceiling and wrap around barstools, verdant green firs spill from baskets and light fittings and peacock feathers dangling from lofty chandeliers pick up on the motifs jumping off an impressive mural to one side.
Mustard yellow and lively turquoise hues mingle playfully with each other and if I close my eyes to listen to the lounge-like nature-inspired playlist I am transported to a tropical paradise for a brief moment.
Review | Chunky Chau, Rosebank's new Pan-Asian fusion restaurant
Chunky Chau draws from the rich food heritage of Asia in a beautiful setting
Image: Sanet Oberholzer
It’s an atmosphere that translates as something playful from noon when the restaurant opens and transforms into something more moody as the sun sets and the lights dim — the right place for a sexy date, perhaps.
From the velvet-clad bar comes a small but fair wine list and a selection of cocktails that they describe as “spiked tea infusions”. Some are rather syrupy but those served in teapots and small cups add a welcome touch of flair.
Image: Sanet Oberholzer
The menu draws widely from the Asian continent, starting with fresh oysters, tasty parcels (potstickers, springrolls and baos), noodle and rice dishes, small sharing plates, Thai curries, large plates, poke bowls and salads, and something on the sweet side for a final flourish. If you’re struggling to choose, there’s the convenient option of opting for a Tasting Omakase Box.
They pride themselves on serving unique plates of sushi but you can request the classics from their sushi masters. I went for one of their recommendations, and the eight-layer Shaolin Square Jewel sushi with fresh salmon is perhaps the most beautiful plate of sushi you’ll find in Joburg.
A fair bar by which to measure any establishment’s potstikers is the pork variety, and theirs were phenomenal: a rich and flavoursome filling delicately wrapped in a soft dumpling skin. In contrast, their bao with sweet and juicy duck carried some lovely flavours, but lacked the truly fluffy texture indicative of a good bao — perhaps because they’re served as larger baos that have been quartered and filled.
I have gotten accustomed to never finding a good Thai curry on most menus. But their version of Panang red chicken curry made me smile. Made with tomato and litchis — one of my favourite ingredients in Thai curry, and perhaps one they’ve skimped on slightly — is garnished with coconut and fresh basil and served with a lovely fragranced rice.
Image: Supplied
Image: Sanet Oberholzer
The Korean Bossam BBQ Pulled Beef Burger served in a sesame bun with Asian slaw, pickles and twice-fried garlic ginger soy tossed fries is by all accounts delicious and flavourful — but perhaps a little one-dimensional.
And as for their spicy miso kansui ramen, it’s a generous bowl of slurpable noodles and crunchy veggies bathed in a spicy mushroom broth — emphasis on spicy — which is a good option for vegetarians. However, if you do eat meat, I suggest adding beef or chicken; the tofu is a bit bland.
Perhaps I should’ve rather opted for the Singapore noodles, which came highly recommended but it’s a prospect I look forward to on my next visit. Chunky Chau manages a balance of a striking setting, good service and tasty food to keep people coming back for more.
Chunky Chau is open Tuesday to Sunday from 12pm to late. Reservations are recommended. Visit https://www.chunkychau.co.za/about-1.
