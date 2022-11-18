Having spent 22 months in French oak, the Vilafonté Series C 2020 is a sumptuous blend of cabernet sauvignon, merlot, malbec, and cabernet franc.
Rich layers of blackcurrant pastille, liquorice, juniper berry, and charred cedar lead to a beautifully integrated palate, with a core of satin-textured tannins and youthful energy. While alluring in its youth, the 2020 Series C promises a decade or more of cellaring to realise its full potential.
Vilafonté Series C 2020: a future classic
Rich layers of black currant pastille, liquorice, hints of Juniper berry and charred Cedar-wood offering appreciable sophistication
Retails at R1 950 a bottle
