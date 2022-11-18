Vilafonté Series C 2020.
Vilafonté Series C 2020.
Image: Supplied

Having spent 22 months in French oak, the Vilafonté Series C 2020 is a sumptuous blend of cabernet sauvignon, merlot, malbec, and cabernet franc.

Rich layers of blackcurrant pastille, liquorice, juniper berry, and charred cedar lead to a beautifully integrated palate, with a core of satin-textured tannins and youthful energy. While alluring in its youth, the 2020 Series C promises a decade or more of cellaring to realise its full potential.

Retails at R1 950 a bottle

You might also like...

Review | Culinary Alchemy at Basalt at The Peech

Chef Candice Philip delivers an exquisitely elegant tasting menu at this Joburg boutique hotel
Food & Drink
17 hours ago

A toast to The Inventer

One of SA’s most accomplished brandy masters unveils a unique and personally crafted range of limited release
Food & Drink
1 week ago

Nas and the rebirth of Escobar

Rapper Nas is known to be a big cigar enthusiast and one of his monikers over the years has been Nas Escobar or Esco
Food & Drink
1 week ago

The Wade Bales Regional Series

Created to showcase the diversity of the Cape winelands, each wine in this range pays tribute to a region’s signature style
Food & Drink
2 weeks ago

Five tips to elevate your experience of Champagne

A winemaker talks us through the ins and outs of Champagne — from storage and chilling to pairing and sipping
Food & Drink
3 weeks ago
Commenting is subject to our house rules.
© Wanted 2022 - If you would like to reproduce this article please email us.
X