The fourth Friday of October has become as synonymous with Champagne as the first Monday of May — the date of the annual Met Gala — is to fashion, with opulent celebrations around the world to toast the iconic and effervescent libation in celebration of Champagne Day.
Here we round up three top spots around the country to raise a glass and celebrate Champagne Day in style
Sandton Sun San Deck, Bar and Restaurant — Johannesburg
Situated on the sixth floor of the Sandton Sun hotel, San Deck boasts some of the most spectacular views over Africa’s richest square mile, so we can think of few places better to indulge in a bottle of your favourite bubbly while ringing in the weekend, with an unmatched Joburg sunset as a backdrop. The wine list curated by sommelier extraordinaire, Miguel Chan includes a host of top-notch Champagnes and Cap Classiques, sure to meet all fancies.
In celebration of Chamapagne Day, San Deck (in addition to a host of participating Southern Sun Hotels) will be offering a range of premium Champagnes at incredible prices, for the whole weekend. Expect Moët & Chandon from R895.00 and Veuve Clicquot from R1 140.00.
Image: Supplied
Image: Supplied
Aubergine — Cape Town
There are few Champagne lists in the country that rival that of chef Harold Bresselschmidt at Aubergine Restaurant — so much so that the restaurant recently earned the Star Wine List Sparkling Wine List of the Year SA 2022. The list features 20 top Champagnes that range from some of the more prominent names of prestigious Champagne houses to the lesser known, selection of incredible grower Champagnes.
Think of vintage Billecart-Salmon, Pol Roger’s Sir Winston Churchill 2012 and Krug’s Grand Cuvée Brut. If you’re a serious Champagne drinker, this is where you’ll probably spend Champagne Day.
Image: Supplied
The Oyster Box — Umhlanga
The renowned hotel with its instantly recognisable red and white striped detailing makes for a perfect setting for Champagne sipping. The hotel’s terrace, with panoramic views of the iconic light house and Indian Ocean, just calls for a plate of freshly shucked oysters and a glass or two of Champagne from the hotel’s expansive private cellar. Those who opt to go for The Oyster Boxes signature curry buffet can also take part in festivities, as demi-sec sparkling wines pair fantastically with spicy, rich dishes.
Image: Supplied
