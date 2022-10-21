Nicolas Feuillatte Réserve Exclusive Brut Rosé.
Nicolas Feuillatte Réserve Exclusive Brut Rosé.
Image: Supplied

Beautifully packaged in a bottle adorned with the famous cherry blossom, the contents of this Nicolas Feuillatte Réserve Exclusive Brut Rosé more than follow through, leading to an explosion of red summer fruit on the palate.

This creamy champagne is fresh and vibrant with a touch of floral enchantment — perfect for lunches, picnics, or Japanese cuisine.

It retails nationally for about R930 per bottle.

