Blackberry, eucalyptus, and cinnamon aromas lead to flavours of cherry, plum, and dark chocolate on the palate, coupled with silky soft tannins. Ideal beside the braai or with slow-cooked beef short ribs.
The Winemakers Selection Arco Laarman Cabernet Sauvignon Merlot 2020 is available online for R100 per bottle at wadebales.co.za
A well-rounded red
This limited-release cabernet/merlot blend is as smooth and welcome as a summer breeze
Image: Supplied
