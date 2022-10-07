The Winemakers Selection Arco Laarman Cabernet Sauvignon Merlot 2020.
Image: Supplied

Blackberry, eucalyptus, and cinnamon aromas lead to flavours of cherry, plum, and dark chocolate on the palate, coupled with silky soft tannins. Ideal beside the braai or with slow-cooked beef short ribs.

The Winemakers Selection Arco Laarman Cabernet Sauvignon Merlot 2020 is available online for R100 per bottle at wadebales.co.za

