Roku Gin.
Roku Gin.
Image: Supplied

Distilled and blended by the artisans of Suntory Spirits in Osaka, each botanical in Roku gin is a celebration of the season it thrives in — from summery sencha and gyokuro teas to the springtime sakura flower and leaf.

Sansho pepper adds a unique autumnal flavour, while the peel of the yuzu fruit represents winter. The result is a complex yet harmonious gin with a silky texture. Roku can be enjoyed on the rocks or in a Japanese G&T (served with ice and slices of fresh ginger). If you’re feeling adventurous, why not try a Roku negroni?

Available at most major retailers and select liquor stores for about R299 per bottle.

You might also like...

Review | Dusk restaurant

Dusk Restaurant in Stellenbosch offers patrons a dining experience that's showcased through fine technique and a host of well-executed culinary ...
Food & Drink
3 days ago

The elegance of the Cape’s Savage Red

A 10-year vertical of Savage Red displays the beauty of the past and the excitement of what’s to come
Food & Drink
1 week ago

The perfect spring party only requires a few Mediterranean drinks

Simple, refreshing and Italian-inspired cocktails for this season
Food & Drink
2 weeks ago

Three new Mexican restaurants to visit in Cape Town

From the bustle of Bree Street to the swanky Camps Bay strip - there’s a Mexican wave sweeping across Cape Town
Food & Drink
1 week ago
Commenting is subject to our house rules.
© Wanted 2022 - If you would like to reproduce this article please email us.
X