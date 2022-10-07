Distilled and blended by the artisans of Suntory Spirits in Osaka, each botanical in Roku gin is a celebration of the season it thrives in — from summery sencha and gyokuro teas to the springtime sakura flower and leaf.
A spirit for all seasons
Roku, meaning “six” in Japanese, incorporates six traditional Japanese botanicals into one expertly crafted gin
Image: Supplied
Distilled and blended by the artisans of Suntory Spirits in Osaka, each botanical in Roku gin is a celebration of the season it thrives in — from summery sencha and gyokuro teas to the springtime sakura flower and leaf.
Sansho pepper adds a unique autumnal flavour, while the peel of the yuzu fruit represents winter. The result is a complex yet harmonious gin with a silky texture. Roku can be enjoyed on the rocks or in a Japanese G&T (served with ice and slices of fresh ginger). If you’re feeling adventurous, why not try a Roku negroni?
Available at most major retailers and select liquor stores for about R299 per bottle.
