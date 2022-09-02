I imagine when the SS Truro docked at the then Port Natal on the November 16 1860 that, bundled up in between their most-prized, albeit meagre, possessions of the weary travellers seeking a better life was, perhaps a little masala, expertly blended, and other spices, tightly wrapped and handed down by the matriarch of the family in the hope that there would be a continuation of a culinary legacy. I can also imagine the heartache it brought when the precious little spices ran out and, more importantly, the substitutions that had to be made with what was available. Because of these very substitutions, cities like Durban can now boast a cuisine of its own, undoubtedly informed by the diaspora but with tweaks borne from pioneering. I consider how familiar yet different the flavour profiles of some of the curries I grew up eating compared with the dishes I ate in India. Butter chicken is a perfect case in point; it wasn’t until well into my early adult life that I first tasted butter chicken. As a matter of fact, it was on a trip to London that I first enjoyed the dish cooked by a Bengali chef. I was surprised by the sauce’s smoothness and the chicken’s succulence. I was not surprised to hear at one time that butter chicken was Britain’s fastest-selling ready-made meal.
Indeed not the healthiest dish with all that butter and cream, but definitely a dish to impress dinner guests or celebrate a special occasion. Due to its mild heat levels, butter chicken also pairs well with wine. Try a gewürztraminer with its low acidity and floral nose or a young fruit-forward pinot noir.
RECIPE | Butter chicken
Recipe | Butter chicken
Silky, buttery rich and with a just kiss of heat, butter chicken is possibly the most well-known Indian dish
Image: 123rf
If there were a gateway drug to curry, this addictive dish would be it.
With murgh makhani, which loosely translates from Hindi as “chicken in butter sauce”, you get layers of spices, tangy tomatoes, and creaminess from cream and butter. Due to its mild heat level, this dish is approachable to western palates that are typically averse to heat. Visit any Indian restaurant from London’s Brick Lane to the Bo-Kaap, and you will surely find the velvety sauce-based butter chicken on the menu.
This dish is a relative newcomer to India’s 5,000-year culinary history, originating around the 1950s in the City of Delhi. The story goes, industrious chefs wanting to use leftover tandoori roasted chicken pieces concocted the tomato-based sauce with the added luxuriousness from fresh cream, cashew nuts and copious amounts of butter. What started as a frugal business move now stands alone as the best-selling dish at most Indian restaurants.
A dish like butter chicken offers a glimpse into the diversity of Indian cooking, often stereotyped and compartmentalised into an untrue notion that all Indian food should obliterate your taste buds with incendiary fire and brimstone. Visit India, and you will be pleasantly surprised to find that cooking styles, techniques, and heat levels vary considerably from region to region.
Take the southeastern coastal city Pondicherry, for example, often referred to as the Paris of India due to the solid French colonial history. Turn a corner, and you will find freshly baked croissants that rival the best French boulangeries. Another great example is meen puyabaise — India’s answer to the classic French seafood soup bouillabaisse. Cooked along similar lines to the French technique but, unsurprisingly, with the addition of turmeric, green chillies, bay leaves, fennel seeds and so on, resulting in an indo-french fusion of flavours.
Serves 6
Ingredients for the chicken
Ingredients for the sauce
Method
The sauce
While the chicken is cooking in the oven:
Pro-tip:
Heat a single charcoal briquette on a gas burner stove top until blistering hot. Using a pair of metal tongs, place the hot charcoal into a heatproof ramekin. Place the ramekin in the centre of the pot with the butter chicken and pour a tablespoon of melted butter or ghee over the hot charcoal. This will produce a lot of sweet-smelling smoke. Immediately cover the pot with a lid and leave for the smoke to infuse the curry.
Serve with fluffy basmati rice or pillowy garlic naan.